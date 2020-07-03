John Krasinski cheated on the & # 39; The Office & # 39; showrunner to let him wear a wig and cut his hair

It turns out that John Krasinski is as tricky as his character in "The Office".

In a recent interview with Mashable, show stylist Kim Ferry recalled that the 40-year-old "Quiet Place" star wanted to appear in the movie "Leatherheads" while still working on the third season of "The Office."

The trick: Krasinski would have to cut his hair for the role, and Greg Daniels, the comedy showrunner, had vetoed the cut.

The actor leaned on his character, office comedian Jim Halpert, and recruited Ferry to do a quick rap for Daniels, 57, and tricked him into letting Krasinski wear a wig.

"He paid for the wig, a human hair wig made by a friend of mine, Natascha Ladek, who is the best wig maker in town," Ferry recalled. "She came in to do a little secret adaptation, made the wig, we got it and it looked amazing. (Krasinski) arrived a little later that day, and had the wig hidden in a little secret place ready for him. When it was just him and I put it on, and then he went out and filmed. "

The plan was for the actor to reveal his trick to Daniels the next morning, but the two met later in the day at Daniels' office where the reveal was made.

Ferry followed Krasinski to Daniels' office, where BJ Novak, writer and star of the show, approached her.

"Hello Kim, is this John's wig?" Ferry remembered being asked. "Well, I have to tell you … I just saw John and I feel like we're going to know if he's a wig or not."

"I'm thinking, 'Uh-huh. He doesn't know that John is wearing (the wig) right now,'" said the stylist. "Then it made me feel better. And I thought, 'Well, that's interesting.'"

Ferry said he peeked into Daniels' office, where he saw that Krasinski had removed his wig and placed it in front of the writer.

"The first thing Greg said was, 'Wow. You guys have balls,' and then he says, 'But I have to say I didn't see it coming,'" Ferry said.

Finally, Daniels allowed Krasinski to wear the wig and was able to appear in "Leatherheads".

"It was worth it because I really wanted to make that movie and I didn't want to disappoint him," said Ferry. "It was stressful, but it turned out to be fine. Thank God."

A representative for Daniels did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.