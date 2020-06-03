John Krasinski explains why he sold & # 39; Some Good News & # 39;

"It was one of those things where I only planned to do eight during quarantine, because I have these other things that I'm going to have to do very soon, like 'Jack Ryan' and all these other things," Krasinski told Rainn Wilson in "Hey There, Human", the daily Instagram Live series that Wilson presents for SoulPancake. "More than that … writing, directing and producing, all those things, with a couple of my friends was a lot."

Krasinski explained: "I knew it would not be sustainable with my previous commitments."

He said he felt his options were to end the series or sell it so someone else could continue.

"I would love to continue doing the program from my office forever," said Krasinski. "It just wasn't sustainable."