John Krasinski has reached an agreement with ViacomCBS to bring SOME GOOD NEWS to fans as a regular series – Newsdio

We found out some bittersweet news this weekend. After last week's eighth and final episode of John KrasinskiYouTube series, Some good news, the actor signed an agreement with ViacomCBS to bring the series to fans regularly.

I thought the series would not be sustainable with Krasinski forever, as he is a very busy guy with consistent projects in Hollywood. While Krasinski will not be the host of the series, Variety reports that "he is expected to have a recurring presence on air."

The weekly series is expected to air on "CBS All Access, possibly with other windows on linear networks." Krasinski said in a statement that "I couldn't be more excited and proud to partner with CBS / Viacom to be able to bring Some good news to many more people From the first episode, our goal was to create a news program entirely dedicated to the good news. I never expected to join the ranks of a news organization as historic as CBS. "

While it's a shame that Krasinski isn't the face to bring us our weekly dose of good news, it's good that the series is still alive. Some good news It has been a true bright spot in the pandemic, and I think a little more good news is never a bad idea.

Are you waiting for the continuation of the series?