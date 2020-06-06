John Legend on balancing humorous content amid ongoing protests

During a panel for "Sherman’s Showcase,” executive producer John Legend said it is important to continue creating lively content amidst major Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country.

"We still have our sense of humor," Legend said on ATX TV … from the couch on Saturday when the moderator asked about conflicting feelings when creating silly content right now. "We still believe that there is a lot in the world to talk and laugh and there is a lot of joy that we can share with other people and I think it is important to continue sharing that joy, that laugh with intelligence and with an eye on what is happening in the world, but people still need to laugh and have fun. "

He added: "I think it is important that we demonstrate the fullness of what it is to be black and human. Through our art, we can do it."

"Sherman’s Showcase” creator Diallo Riddle added that it’s something he thinks about on a daily basis.

"I think it's a really weird place right now, where you wonder, 'Is it okay to be a fool? Is it okay to laugh? Riddle said. "I think people need those moments of lightness, those moments to laugh, dance, do the things we love so that you can really recharge that battery."

Adding that you always have to be sensitive to what is happening in the world, Riddle said: "I always go back to the fact that what has brought our people to the past and present has always been our culture, you know, music, comedy and the & # 39; joy of the black child & # 39 ;, to use the nomenclature of the current day, we have to continue like this. "

"Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular" airs on AMC and IFC on June 19.