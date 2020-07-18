John Lewis, civil rights icon, congressman for 33 years, died at 80

Representative John Lewis (D-GA), a former civil rights activist and symbol of the movement in the House of Representatives during his 33-year term, died at age 80.

Doctors diagnosed Lewis with pancreatic cancer late last year.

Lewis was already a national figure when he first entered Congress in 1987. The former chairman of the Nonviolent Coordination Committee for Students (SNCC) and one of the keynote speakers at the historic March in Washington, Lewis established himself throughout his time. on Capitol Hill as the main defender of minority rights.

His decades of tireless activism reached its climax when the then Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) rose to victory in the 2008 presidential election. Lewis was the only person who spoke from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the summer of 1963 to witness the election of the nation's first African-American president.

"When we were organizing voter registration campaigns, going to Freedom Rides, sitting, coming here to Washington for the first time, being arrested, going to jail, being beaten, I never thought, I never dreamed, the possibility that an African American would one day he would be elected President of the United States, ”wrote Lewis shortly before the 2009 inauguration.

Born in Troy, Alabama, Lewis grew up on a farm as the son of sharecroppers and attended segregated public schools. As a teenager, she was inspired by the nonviolence of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., quickly starting her career as a civil rights activist.

He first worked with the local movement, and in 1961, he was one of the 13 original activists who participated in Freedom Rides. They caused a media storm by refusing to move from the seats reserved for white customers at interstate bus terminals across the south. However, they were met with angry mobs and aggressive police at each stop, and Lewis was severely beaten multiple times.

During a stop in Anniston, Alabama, members of the Ku Klux Klan deflated the tires of the bus and set it on fire, and in Montgomery, Alabama, Lewis received a blow to the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

"It was very violent. I thought I was going to die, ”Lewis told CNN when he reflected on Freedom Rides forty years later.

In 1963, Lewis had been arrested for his activism no less than 24 times, a feat that brought him to his position as SNCC president. (By the end of his career, he had been arrested for his civil rights protests more than 40 times.) That same year, when he was just 23, he helped organize and spoke at the March in Washington, working closely with Martin Luther King, Jr. Lewis was considered one of the movement's most influential leaders, similar to King, Whitney Young, A. Phillip Randolph, James Farmer, and Roy Wilkins.

Lewis, who was the youngest speaker at the event, initially intended to sharply criticize what he perceived to be the slow progress of the Kennedy administration in civil rights matters. But moments before Lewis made his speech, other activists forced him to remove some of his most chosen words because they feared a backlash from the administration, which at the time had introduced a civil rights law. Although many in the movement agreed that the bill was insufficient, they did not want to alienate the government when it finally began to side with them.

Cut from the speech were phrases like "I want to know, whose side is the federal government on?" and "In good conscience, we cannot wholeheartedly support the administration's civil rights bill, because it is too little too late."

Many activists were angry at the censorship, but in the final version, Lewis said that while the movement supported the administration's bill, it was with "great reserve."

Despite last-minute edits, Lewis delivered a moving speech to the thousands who gathered on the National Mall.

"We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by police. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again, and then you scream 'Be patient.' How long can we be patient? We want our freedom. and we want it now, "he said.

Less than two years later, on March 7, 1965, Lewis and fellow SNCC activist Hosea Williams led 600 people in a 54-mile march from Selma to the state capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, to demonstrate for voting rights. in what later became known as "Bloody Sunday."

As they began to cross the Edmond Pettus Bridge, protesters encountered state police armed with sticks and tear gas who ordered them to return. Undeterred, they stopped to pray, and the soldiers launched violent attacks. Hundreds were injured, including Lewis, whose skull was fractured from a soldier's blow to the head. He managed to escape to a nearby church and spoke at a press conference calling on President Lyndon Johnson to send military reinforcements to Alabama.

Images of the scene were replayed on television screens across the country, sparking public outrage that ultimately led to the final approval of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Decades later, Lewis led annual delegations from Congress to Selma to commemorate the event and remind members how far they had come, as well as how much further they had to go.

Lewis even relied on old nonviolent tactics for sitting in the House.

In June 2016, Lewis and Representative John Larson (D-CT) sat on the mat in front of the podium in the House chamber, refusing to move, protesting the scourge of armed violence in the United States.

Lewis ran the SNCC until 1966, at which time a long gap between nonviolence advocates and those who preferred more confrontation led to a change in the organization's leadership. Stokely Carmichael replaced Lewis as president, thereby changing the SNCC platform. Lewis then became the director of the Voter Education Project, helping to register nearly four million new voters.

In 1977 Lewis launched a failed offer for Congress, losing to future Senator Wyche Fowler (D-GA). Later that year, President Jimmy Carter appointed him director of ACTION, a federal volunteer agency.

Lewis entered the elected office for the first time in 1981 as a member of the Atlanta city council. Five years later, he made another attempt by Congress, achieving a narrow victory against fellow civil rights activist and state senator Julian Bond in the Democratic primary.

Upon arrival on Capitol Hill, Lewis' stature within the civil rights movement demanded respect from both sides of the aisle. He eventually rose to the presidency of the oversight subpanel of the House Ways and Means Committee, and then-President Tom Foley (D-WA) appointed him deputy chief chief in 1991.

His position on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over the federal tax code and economic policy, gave him ample opportunity to advocate for the cause he had always championed.

But Lewis thought the 1996 welfare reform was a failure for the poor and minorities. "Where is the sense of decency? What good is it for a great nation to conquer the world, only to lose its soul?" he said.

Lewis also introduced a bill to establish the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which President George W. Bush signed into law in 2003.

He frequently evoked civil rights rhetoric throughout his time in the House, particularly during the debate on 2010 health reform legislation.

“There are those who have told us to wait. We have been told to be patient, ”he said in a speech on the floor of the Chamber. “We cannot wait, we cannot be patient. The American people need medical care, and they need it now. "

That debate also brought back memories of Lewis's civil rights movement when hostile crowds protesting around the Capitol hurled racial epithets at him as he passed. The next day, on March 21, 2010, he joined a press conference with then-speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Caucus President John Larson (D-CT), who said they would "cross the bridge "just as Lewis had done 45 years earlier at Selma.

The three, along with other members of the Democratic leadership, walked hand in hand down Independence Avenue to the Capitol in full view of the protesters. The final measure passed the Chamber later that day.

However, Lewis had not always supported Obama. The congressman had initially endorsed the then senator. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) for President in October 2007. But a few months later, she received strong criticism from the African American community when she showed reluctance to support Obama, even receiving two main challenges in her district. He later changed his endorsement of Obama in February 2008 and easily rejected his electoral opponents.

As the only original speaker on the march in Washington who would live to see the moment, Lewis was on stage during Obama's inauguration on January 20, 2009, five days after what would have been Martin Luther King's eighty birthday.

Two years later, on February 15, 2011, Obama awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Introducing the medal, the first African-American president of the United States said: "(G) enerations from now on, when parents teach their children what is meant by courage, the story of John Lewis will come to mind: a American who knew that change could not wait for another person or another moment, whose life is a lesson from the fierce urgency of now. "