John Lewis: Clyburn Says The Best Way To Honor The Congressman Is Passing The Voting Rights Bill

"I think that Trump and the Senate leadership, Mitch McConnell, for their actions if they celebrate this man's heroism in this way, then we are going to work and pass that bill because it is established in the way that the Supreme Court asked us to do. let's introduce ". "The South Carolina Democrat and friend of Lewis told CNN's Jake Tapper about" The State of the Union. "" And if the President signed that, then I think that's what we would do to honor John. It should be the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020. That's the way to do it. Words can be powerful, but deeds are long lasting. "

Lewis, a Democrat who served as the United States Representative in Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades, died Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.

Son of sharecroppers, Lewis was a cloak of the civil rights movement and lobbied for voting rights. At age 25, he helped lead a voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965. That day, which became known as "Bloody Sunday," he and other protesters were brutally attacked. by the police who fractured his skull. The images from that day shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

McConnell has declined to introduce legislation for the vote that would reinstate a key part of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court repealed in 2013. The House passed the measure in December with just one Republican vote. Meanwhile, Trump routinely tweets false information about voting by mail as Republicans support restrictive voter ID laws across the country.