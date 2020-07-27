John Lewis honored in Washington, DC

Former congressional colleagues John Lewis will honor him today on the United States Capitol, where he was a congressman for more than 30 years.

Lewis, a Democrat who served as the representative of the United States in Georgia's 5th Congressional District, was widely viewed as a moral conscience of Congress due to his incarnation of nonviolent struggle for civil rights for decades.

Her passionate oratory was backed by a long history of action that included, by her count, more than 40 arrests as she protested against racial and social injustice.

Lewis, a follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., participated in sit-ins at the lunch counter, joined the Freedom Riders on challenging segregated buses, and, at the age of 23, was a keynote speaker at the historic March of 1963 in Washington.

In a statement announcing her death last weekend, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said: "Today, the United States mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes in American history: Congressman John Lewis, the conscience of Congress. "

Lewis had promised to fight the disease after announcing in late December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which was discovered as a result of a routine medical visit and subsequent tests.

"I have been in some kind of fight, for freedom, equality, basic human rights, for most of my life. I have never faced a fight like the one I have now," he said in a statement at the time.

Lewis has said that King inspired his activism. Angered by the injustice of the Jim Crow South, he launched what he called "good trouble" with organized protests and sit-ins. In the early 1960s, he was a freedom rider, challenging segregation at interstate bus terminals throughout the south and in the nation's capital.

Once in Washington, he focused on fighting poverty and helping younger generations by improving education and health care. He also co-wrote a series of graphic novels about the civil rights movement, which earned him a National Book Award.

In 2011, after more than 50 years on the front lines of the civil rights movement, Lewis received the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which the first black president of the United States, Barack Obama, presented to him. placed on the neck.

Obama said in a statement after Lewis's death that the civil rights icon "will continue, even in his passing, as a beacon" on the United States' journey toward a more perfect union.