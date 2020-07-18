John Lewis is 80 years old today: the stories about him you didn't know

It goes something like this: Lewis was a shy black boy with a stutter who was determined to be a preacher growing up in rural Alabama during the Jim Crow era. He would practice his calling by going to the chicken coop on his family's farm and delivering sermons to his captive flock.

Lewis, whose family called him "Robert," his middle name, became so attached to his feathered congregation that he held chicken weddings, christenings, and even compliments on chicken funerals. When his chickens were unavailable for worship, he cornered his younger brothers and cousins ​​and preached to them. They nicknamed him "Preacher".

The Georgia congressman, whose district includes Atlanta, has told the chicken story so much that when a friend invited him to make some brief remarks at a meeting of civil rights leaders, he joked with Lewis with a warning.

"We told him, 'Forget the chicken. We heard the chicken stories'," says Larry Rubin, former field secretary of the Nonviolent Coordination Committee for Students (SNCC), who worked alongside Lewis. "You only have five minutes. That chicken story takes 10 minutes."

Time again puts pressure on the lifelong Democrat, who is 80 years old today. Lewis revealed in December that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, an aggressive form that sometimes claims its victims in a matter of months.

Lewis is irreplaceable. He is the only surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington. He was at the forefront of the most dangerous campaigns of the civil rights era: the seated student movements, Freedom Rides and, of course, that notorious moment of 1965 on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis and other protesters They were attacked by state soldiers with whips and night sticks.

Lewis's place in history has been so well documented that it is hard to find anything new to say about him unless you speak to some of the people who have known him the longest.

These are some of his favorite John Lewis stories, plus a gem from a journalist who covered the inauguration of Barack Obama.

Dressed up at Comic-Con

Lewis is often portrayed as a solemn voice of conscience, but friends say he knows how to have fun. They describe a man who breaks into cheesy dances, who sings "Lean on Me" at parties and will even cosplay, like himself.

In 2015, Lewis attended San Diego Comic-Con to promote his series of graphic novels, "March," one of which won the National Book Award. But he didn't just want to attend the convention, says Andrew Aydin, co-author of "March" and political advisor to Lewis.

"I want to get dressed," he said to Aydin.

Lewis's costume was a replica of what he was wearing on the Edmund Pettus Bridge: a raincoat, a backpack containing two books, and a toothbrush and toothpaste. Aydin, a self-confessed comedic geek, says Lewis got into the spirit of Comic-Con quickly, even if he didn't know all the characters.

"Who is that?" he asked Aydin as they passed an attendant with whiskers and furry blades in their hands.

"Sir, that is Wolverine."

"Who is that?"

"That is the Incredible Hulk."

At his Comic-Con panel, something unexpected happened. A group of elementary students, children of all races, came to listen to Lewis. After their talk, Lewis decided to join hands with them and organize an impromptu march down the hall.

When they reached the exhibition floor, Lewis was leading a line of approximately 1,000 protesters. Some onlookers were close to tears when they saw him pass.

The graphic novel had introduced Lewis to a new generation.

"I was walking down the halls and the seas parted," says Aydin. "It seemed like the first time that people saw a true hero."

He crossed the hall to hug an opponent.

The public persona of some civil rights leaders did not match how they acted behind the scenes when few looked. Some of the movement's leaders were known for their ego, pettiness, and their degrading treatment of women.

However, none of those allegations comes up when people talk about Lewis.

"We call Martin Luther King & # 39; De Lawd & # 39;. We call Lewis & # 39; the Holy," says Rubin. "John Lewis was John Lewis in all circumstances."

Many of Lewis's political enemies also speak highly of him. When Johnny Isakson, the Republican senator from Georgia, was honored last November before his retirement, Lewis paid him an emotional tribute on the floor of the House.

When he finished speaking, Lewis said, "I'll go meet you, brother."

He went to Isakson when the Republican, who was struggling with health problems, cautiously walked towards him. The two men hugged each other.

"I wish the entire United States could be here to see that," said State Representative Austin Scott later.

George Wallace's daughter made him cry

Lewis had another warm hug for the daughter of one of his most formidable enemies, George Wallace, the former segregationist governor of Alabama.

When Peggy Wallace Kennedy was invited to Selma to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 2009 with civil rights leaders, she found herself sitting alone in a room while other dignitaries chatted together. Lewis approached her.

"He saw this person who was nervous and seemed unstable and he came up and said, 'I'm from Pike County', 'he told CNN.

As civil rights leaders appeared at the memorial march, Lewis said to Kennedy, "Well, sister, it is time for us to move forward now." Lewis held his hand everywhere.

Several years later, when she returned to Alabama to speak at another civil rights memorial event, Lewis was onstage with her.

Near the end of his speech, he turned to Lewis and acknowledged that his late father had not recognized him when he was Governor of Alabama.

"But today, as your daughter and as a person of mine, I want to do for you what my father should have done and recognize you for your humanity and for your dignity as a child of God, as a person of good will and character. And as a partner of Alabamian and say, welcome home. "

Lewis got up, walked over to her and clasped her hands.

"Why do you always make me cry?" she says he told her.

"Brother, it is not my intention."

"But sister yes."

Years later, the emotion in Kennedy's voice is still evident in their encounter. She wrote about Lewis in her recent memoir, "The Broken Road".

"He doesn't have a nasty bone in his body," she says today.

He wore his battle scars on his chest

Lewis might not have been the most articulate or physically imposing leader, but he earned respect for something else: his toughness. People remember how he seemed to come to all the civil rights meetings with bandages on his head because they beat him up a lot.

"People who think of John as cute and all that, I say I want to see how many of them would be fierce enough to deal with the pervasiveness of segregation and resisting when you get up means they kicked your butt." says Courtland Cox, one of the SNCC leaders.

Lewis literally had his beatings on his chest. Every time an SNCC worker participated in a campaign, he received pins or badges. They were like battle tapes for soldiers, says Cleveland Sellers, another colleague at the SNCC.

Lewis had more than anyone, Sellers says.

"People who had done things and showed they were brave and willing to compromise got the badges," adds Sellers. "People knew who Lewis was. People respected his story."

Lewis's reputation for taking risks was so well known that some of his friends couldn't imagine a future for him. According to Bernard Lafayette, Lewis' roommate at the university and a colleague in the sit-down movement, "I'm surprised that he survived."

He once asked for Obama's autograph

Lewis had a chance to see some of his deepest wishes come true when the nation elected its first black president in 2008.

According to David Remnick of The New Yorker, Lewis told a visitor to his House office the day before President Obama's inauguration in January 2009, "Barack Obama is what's coming at the end of that bridge in Selma." .

At a lunch after the swearing-in ceremony, Lewis approached Obama with a commemorative photo and asked for an autograph.

Obama wrote: "Thanks to you, John. Barack Obama."

Six years later, the two men held hands as they marched through Selma to mark the 50th anniversary of that bloody moment in history.

He is perhaps the last of his class.

Lewis no longer preaches to chickens. And he never became the preacher he intended. But it has become a bridge from the optimism of a less partisan era.

He is that rare unifying political figure who demands respect from the left and the right, someone who can call his political enemies "brother" with virtually no one asking if he is serious.

However, here is a thought that is almost as disturbing as contemplating Lewis's departure from the national stage:

He may be the last figure we will see in our life.