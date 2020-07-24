John Lewis memorial: family releases details of their 6-day life celebration

As the nation mourns the late Representative John Lewis, the legislator's family has released a calendar of events that will take place over the next week to celebrate the life of the 33-year-old congressman and civil rights leader.

Lewis will remain in the state at the Capitol Rotunda Monday through Wednesday next week, but there will be other ceremonies honoring the Georgia Democrat.

Here are the commemorative events taking place:

Saturday July 25

A service celebrating "The Boy from Troy"

Trojan Arena, University of Troy

10:00 am – 11:00 am

Open to the public as space allows. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Congressman Lewis lies at rest

Trojan Arena, University of Troy

11:00 am – 2 pm

Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Selma greets Congressman John Lewis

Chapel Brown A.M.E. church

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Congressman Lewis lies at rest

Chapel Brown A.ME. church

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Sunday July 26

Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala

The final crossing

Edmund Pettus Bridge

10:00 a.m.

The public is invited to watch the procession as it travels from Brown Chapel to the

Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Reception ceremony

Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol

2:00 pm

Congressman Lewis lies in state

Alabama State Capitol

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Washington DC.

Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28

Special ceremony proceeding to lie in the state

Roundabout, United States Capitol

Monday, July 27, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Congressman Lewis lies in state

United States Capitol

Monday, July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Lie in state

United States Capitol

Tuesday, July 28, 8:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m.

Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Atlanta Georgia.

Special ceremony proceeding to lie in the state

Roundabout, Georgia State Capitol

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Local pool coverage.

Lewis Congress is in state

Roundabout, Georgia State Capitol

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

8:00 pm – 8:00 am

Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.

Omega Service Fraternity Phi Beta Sigma

Roundabout, Georgia State Capitol

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Atlanta Georgia

Thursday, July 30

A celebration of life

Horizon Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary

11am

Internment

South view cemetery

