John Lewis memorial: family releases details of their 6-day life celebration

As the nation mourns the late Representative John Lewis, the legislator's family has released a calendar of events that will take place over the next week to celebrate the life of the 33-year-old congressman and civil rights leader.
Lewis will remain in the state at the Capitol Rotunda Monday through Wednesday next week, but there will be other ceremonies honoring the Georgia Democrat.
Here are the commemorative events taking place:
Saturday July 25
A service celebrating "The Boy from Troy"
Trojan Arena, University of Troy
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Open to the public as space allows. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Congressman Lewis lies at rest
Trojan Arena, University of Troy
11:00 am – 2 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Selma greets Congressman John Lewis
Chapel Brown A.M.E. church
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Congressman Lewis lies at rest
Chapel Brown A.ME. church
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Sunday July 26
Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala
The final crossing
Edmund Pettus Bridge
10:00 a.m.
The public is invited to watch the procession as it travels from Brown Chapel to the
Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Reception ceremony
Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol
2:00 pm
Congressman Lewis lies in state
Alabama State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Washington DC.
Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
Special ceremony proceeding to lie in the state
Roundabout, United States Capitol
Monday, July 27, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Congressman Lewis lies in state
United States Capitol
Monday, July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Lie in state
United States Capitol
Tuesday, July 28, 8:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m.
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Atlanta Georgia.
Special ceremony proceeding to lie in the state
Roundabout, Georgia State Capitol
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Local pool coverage.
Lewis Congress is in state
Roundabout, Georgia State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
8:00 pm – 8:00 am
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to cover their faces and mouths.
Omega Service Fraternity Phi Beta Sigma
Roundabout, Georgia State Capitol
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Atlanta Georgia
Thursday, July 30
A celebration of life
Horizon Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary
11am
Internment
South view cemetery
