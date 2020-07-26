John Lewis procession crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

U.S. Rep. John Lewis made one last trip over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where the late legislator and civil rights icon was beaten by police more than five decades ago during the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

The "conscience of Congress", who died at the age of 80 on July 17, fractured his skull during the confrontation, which became known as "Bloody Sunday."

Lewis, who led an annual march on the bridge for the past two decades, made his "final crossing" just after 10:35 am Central Time.

His body will lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

The Sunday procession is part of a six-day commemorative tour that began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, and will pass through Washington, DC before concluding in Atlanta on Thursday.

Supporters are pushing to rename the bridge after Lewis, according to the Washington Post.