John Lewis remembered in Alabama

A state trooper swings a billy club in John Lewis, foreground, in 1965 on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama.

People gather in Alabama today to remember the life of civil rights activist John Lewis, who died last week at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.

A military honor guard will escort John Lewis's body across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama this morning. That's where he helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights.

Lewis was 25 years old when activists crossed the bridge. He and other protesters were greeted by heavily armed state and local police officers who brutally beat them with sticks, fracturing Lewis's skull.

The day became known as "Bloody Sunday" and galvanized American support for the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

There has been a push to rename the bridge to the civil rights legend. The bridge's current namesake, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate general and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.