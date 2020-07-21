John Lewis's answer to my question guides me to this day

John Lewis was more than an icon or someone he read about in books. I was a young black woman who grew up in public housing with the dream of becoming a civil rights attorney, and John Lewis's trip was the template for the walk I hoped to take.

I prayed that I would have only one iota of his courage in killing my own dragons of injustice. And he knew they would pale in comparison to anything he had faced.

In my early years of practicing law, I was determined, somehow, to meet him and gain a wisdom that I could keep throughout my career. Like so many people whose lives he touched, I got so much more.

I had just read Congressman Lewis's 1999 memoir "Walking with the Wind" and learned that a partner in my company knew him. So, I went into his office and told him that the congressman was one of my heroes and that I had to find a way to meet him. He graciously agreed to help organize it.

Entering Mr. Lewis's Congressional office was like entering a civil rights history museum. While waiting nervously, my eyes got tired trying to assimilate everything.

When he entered, I was overwhelmed with amazement and humility because for me he was a civil rights royalty. Those feelings diminished quickly because Mr. Lewis had a way of reassuring him and making him feel that nothing was more important at the time than sitting down and talking to you. And that is just what we did.

There was no question too small or obvious for him to answer. He gave me more time than anyone of his stature would expect, and I savored every story, every parable, and every lesson he shared.

It was his answer to my last question that stayed and continues to guide me to this day. When I asked him how young people could rise to leadership roles when experienced leaders are unwilling to teach and guide, he stiffened and without missing a beat said: We didn't ask permission to advance to leadership, we took it.

I see that today with young warriors taking to the streets and demanding an end to systemic racism and injustice in the United States and around the world.

Years later, when I was running the Washington DC office of the Brennan Center for Justice, my work on voting rights and racial justice placed me squarely in Mr. Lewis's orbit. On one occasion, I had the honor of sharing the stage with him to discuss voting barriers.

To my surprise, he later approached me and invited me to join him and his Congressional delegation on that year's annual pilgrimage to Selma, Alabama, to commemorate "Bloody Sunday," where in 1965 a soldier fractured the skull of Lewis with a nightstick. and the march for voting rights.

During a three-day trip, I found myself at the door of the school at the University of Alabama, where former Governor George Wallace stood up to try to block the entrance of two black students in 1963; walking through the gates of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, where, in 1965, four black girls were killed in a Klan bombing; and sitting in the Alabama Capitol building while the then governor apologized for the ugly story that brought Mr. Lewis and his delegation to Selma every March.

I saw and understood the path Mr. Lewis took in his life and what true courage and perseverance looked like up close. My life changed forever as I walked on the sacred ground of the south where blood was spilled and lives were lost, all in the name of freedom.

I worked with Mr. Lewis and his staff on several occasions. Every time I had the privilege of being in his presence, I remembered that work and walking is not about any of us individually, but rather our belief in the idea that everyone deserves justice regardless of race, color, religion, ability , sexual orientation or gender identity.

Now that I work at Human Rights Watch, I continually review the lessons learned from it, including that human rights and civil rights are inextricably linked. As he recently noted, "I have been in some kind of fight, for freedom, equality, basic human rights, for most of my life."

When Mr. Lewis was arrested in Washington for demonstrating against apartheid at the South African embassy and outside the Sudanese embassy for protesting the genocide in Darfur, he underscored this connection and showed us all that the fight for rights is global. .

As I face the fact that Mr. Lewis's life is over, it is this belief that will hold me tight through tears and pain. In this time of reckoning with racial injustice, not just in the United States, but around the world, that belief can and should sustain all protesters, protesters, and justice seekers.

I remember my friend's warning and delight knowing first-hand that Mr. Lewis was a true living and living hero.