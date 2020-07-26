John Lewis's cousin reflects on the late congressman: "beautiful soul and such a dynamic inspiration"

Sisaundra Lewis recalled her late cousin and former civil rights leader, Representative John Lewis, D-Ga., In "Americas News HQ" on the Sunday after her body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the last time.

"She was a beautiful soul and such a dynamic inspiration for so many people in the realm of diversity," Lewis told host Arthel Neville. "He got into change and stirred up a few things and became the conscience of Congress."

REP. THE BODY OF LEWIS TAKEN THROUGH THE PETTUS BRIDGE OF EDMUND

The congressman's historic fight led to protests against Jim Crow laws in the south, including the 1963 march in Washington and the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama. In Selma, on what became known as "Bloody Sunday," Lewis was among the leaders of hundreds of protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge when they were attacked by state soldiers. Lewis was brutally beaten and nearly killed.

On Sunday, however, she found him crossing alone, instead of being on the arm of civil rights and political leaders, after his coffin was loaded onto a horse-drawn carriage that was returning on the route through Selma from the African Methodist Episcopal Church of the Brown Chapel, where the march began in 1965.

JOHN LEWIS LEGACY FORMED IN 1965 IN & # 39; BLOODY SUNDAY & # 39;

"You can't help but feel proud, especially knowing what Bloody Sunday was all about and the sacrifice John proposed so we have a chance to vote and see him take the last trip over the bridge, it was just very powerful," Sisaundra said of the moment. .

"It just gave me the chills to think about everything he's done and everything that happened to get us to this point."

Reflecting on her early years with her cousin, Sisaundra recalled family gatherings during which the civil rights icon "tells us the stories of four historical events that have taken place in her life, from the march in Washington to Selma and Dr. [Martin Luther] King was assassinated, and the voting right [Act] was also signed in 1965, "he said.

As a child, about 10 years old, Sisaundra said "it was a lot to take in," but she understood that she was in the presence of "an iconic civil rights leader."

Sisaundra, who competed on NBC's "The Voice" in 2015, told Neville that Lewis "loved music very much" and supported his career on the show.

"I am a singer and it is really beautiful to know that John loved music so much. He supported the arts and education in a huge way and I was on 'The Voice' on NBC and received messages from family that John was supporting, "she recalled.

Sisaundra added: "Just knowing that someone so inspiring in your family is watching you makes you want to fight the good fight and get into 'good trouble' too."

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.