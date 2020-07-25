John Lewis's grand nephew: my uncle was & # 39; my hero & # 39; and it's up to us to keep his legacy alive







"Congressman John Lewis was my uncle and my hero. And it's up to us to keep his legacy alive," said Jaxson Lewis Brewster, John Lewis' young nephew-grandson, in a brief statement during Saturday's memorial service at Troy University. .

After speaking, the 7-year-old boy jumped off the stage, causing the crowd to laugh, a brief moment of lightness in a solemn ceremony.

While the world knew John Robert Lewis, a civil rights icon and former Democratic congressman from the United States, like John, for his family, he was known as Robert. Celebrating the life of "The Boy from Troy," five of Lewis' siblings spoke of a man of faith who wanted to help others, who never forgot his roots and who made time for the family despite his busy schedule and their enormous responsibilities.

"It wasn't John. It was just Robert. And I loved him," Freddie Lewis, the congressman's brother, said during Saturday's memorial.

Henry "Grant" Lewis told the mourning crowd that he initially planned to talk about his brother's "long" list of praise. "So I said to myself that they knew all of that. I need to tell you a few things about John that you might not know," he said. "The John Lewis I knew, the John Lewis I want you to know, is the John Lewis who would gravitate toward us, stop by his 4-year-old nephew's birthday party, feed the hungry and homeless. Thanksgiving, he took the time to stop by the home of a young man in Troy who had portrayed a young John Lewis in his black history class, asking his young brothers to be on his special guest list while receiving the President Barack Obama's Medal of Freedom, making a surprise visit to his nephew-grandson's fifth-grade class. " "To sum up the life of John Lewis, I would say he worked a lifetime to help others and made the world a better place to live," said Henry "Grant" Lewis. Henry "Grant" Lewis said his brother was "always concerned about the health and well-being of his family and the members of others." He shared that he spoke to John the day before his brother died, and recalled their last conversation. "He always asked me, 'How's everyone doing?' No matter how bad he felt. So we exchanged the love we had for each other on Thursday night. And his last word was:" How is the family How's everyone doing? "And I said," They're doing it right. "He said," Will you make sure you tell them I asked about them? "Said" Henry "Grant" Lewis. Rosa Mae Tyner spoke of her brother's "deep faith in God" and her "endless desire to help others." Ethel Mae Tyner said that when she considers all of her brother's accomplishments, he thinks of his humble beginnings and how he was always respectful of others. The congressman's younger brother Samuel Lewis, who his mother sometimes mistook for John because they are so much alike, said he remembers the day John left his home. "Mother told him not to get in trouble, not to get in the way … But we all know that John got in trouble, got in the way, but it was a good problem. John was different from the rest of the group family, and he would think that all the problems he got into would change the world. I am so honored that John was my brother, "said Samuel Lewis. Saturday's service is the start of a six-day memorial ceremony honoring John Lewis, with stops in five cities that played a key role in his life and legacy.

CNN's Liz Turrell contributed to this report.