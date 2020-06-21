John Oliver mocked Trump in 2017 for predicting the removal of the Washington and Jefferson statues

President Trump warned in 2017 that statues of the Founding Fathers of the United States, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, could be removed someday, three years before the attacks on such statues this month.

Back then, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver mocked the president for his grim prediction.

So this week is Robert E. Lee. I realized that Stonewall Jackson is falling, "Trump said at a press conference in August 2017 about that year's protests in Charlottsville, Virginia, which stemmed from plans to remove some Confederate statues.

THE STATUE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON CAME TO PORTLAND ON THE US FLAG. USA

"I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop? Trump said.

"I'll tell you where it stops," Oliver responded during an episode of his weekly show. "Somewhere! Every time someone asks, where does it stop, the answer is always … somewhere. You can let your child take Twizzlers, but not inject black tar heroin. Not only do you go, & # 39 Well after the Twizzlers, where does it stop?

Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this month began tearing down Confederate statues. The trend soon led to attacks on statues of other historical figures, such as Christopher Columbus and former President Ulysses S. Grant.

Then last Sunday, a statue of Jefferson was shot down in Portland, Oregon, followed by a similar attack on a Washington statue Thursday in the same city.

Protesters have pointed to the fact that both former presidents were slave owners.

However, both Oliver and Trump were referring to the statues that were officially removed rather than destroyed by protesters.

But now, some officials across the country are considering or already planning to remove monuments to the nation's first and third presidents.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/640/320/AP20171734264225.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "

A statue of George Washington, which was erected in the 1920s, is displayed on the ground after protesters demolished it in Portland, Oregon, on June 18, 2020. (Associated Press)”/>

In New York City, the new "Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission" will examine statues of historical figures in the city, including Washington and Jefferson, and consider removing them, The New York Post reported.

In a park in downtown Decatur, Georgia, a privately owned Jefferson statue will be officially removed, according to a protest organizer, Decaturish reported.

Dr. Douglas Bradburn, President and CEO of Mount Vernon at George Washington, the President's historic home in northern Virginia, said in a statement last week: "Without George Washington, there would be no United States of America; there would be no Constitution. , which allows freedom of expression, assembly and protest, as well as the separation of the church from the state, and without Washington we would not have civilian-led military. "

He added: "If we do not honor George Washington, because we understand him only as a slave owner, we will lose the history of the United States, since it will not have a beginning and very little direction," according to Just the News.