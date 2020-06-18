John Roberts challenges Trump and conservatives with another inherited decision

The conspicuous measures of a generally trustworthy conservative reveal a president of justice trying to calm disputes that strain the nation's highest court with the president of the United States.

They also reflect a different pattern from Roberts, who has shown in some decisions a pragmatic and political understanding of the polarized United States.

Roberts, who presided over Trump's impeachment trial and acquittal earlier this year, has shown a keen interest in protecting the integrity of the judiciary and his own reputation. Throughout Thursday's decision in the highly charged immigration dispute, his cool, legal language focused on procedural matters belied emotional bets for nearly 700,000 people.

The president of justice wants officials, especially those in this Trump administration, to abide by the rules.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its termination are sound policies," wrote Roberts, trying to emphasize the limits of the court's ruling. "The wisdom of those decisions is not our concern. We only address whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation of its action."

Since his appointment 15 years ago by President George W. Bush, Roberts has held consistent conservative positions in most areas of the law. It narrowed the scope of the Voting Rights Act, making it more difficult to avoid possibly discriminatory electoral procedures before they went into effect.

He also joined the majorities of five judges who produced Citizens United's 2010 decision to lift the limits on union and corporate money in elections, and the 2008 decision that kicked off the Second Amendment and declared an individual right to carry arms.

At the moment, that record doesn't matter to Trump or conservatives.

"However, John Roberts once again positions himself as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and responsibility," said Republican Senator Tom Cotton. "If the Chief Justice believes that his impeachment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and be elected."

Trump says the rulings mean it's time for new blood in the bank.

"The recent Supreme Court decisions, not just about DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census and others, only tell you one thing, we need NEW Supreme Court JUSTICE. If Radical Left Democrats take power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders and …

For his part, Roberts is always aware of his own place in history and has played the famous long game.

"You wonder if you're going to be John Marshall or you're going to be Roger Taney," Roberts once said, referring to the chief justice known as the ancestor of judicial review and the chief who wrote Dred Scott's decision that such slaves not they were citizens, respectively.

"The answer is, of course, you're certainly not going to be John Marshall," said Roberts. "But you want to avoid the danger of being Roger Taney."

Smashing a pattern; reinforcing another

As of Thursday, the Roberts court had mainly upheld the Trump White House on immigration.

Since 2017, most higher courts have upheld Trump's efforts to deter immigrants and refugees to the U.S. The US, especially in the 2018 decision that confirms the third iteration of Trump's travel ban that affects certain Muslim-majority countries.

Earlier this session, the bloc of five right-wing judges, including Roberts, allowed the administration to institute a policy that harms green card applicants who applied, even in limited cases, for food stamps and other public benefits.

Still, Thursday's new decision in favor of immigrants sticks to Roberts' personal plan.

It has portrayed banking as a previous policy, despite the many cases that divided 5-4, the appointed Republicans against the Democrats. Roberts said in reproach to Trump in 2018: "We have no Obama or Trump, Bush or Clinton judges. What we do have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to do the same for those who appear before they". "

Roberts' left-wing votes in high-profile cases, especially two involving emblematic initiatives by President Barack Obama, push his points to a certain point.

Roberts has undoubtedly voted many times against liberal policies, which involve the environment, reproductive rights, racial remedies, and the separation of church and state. And there is no sign that Roberts, who began his legal career in Washington in the Reagan administration, has abandoned his fundamental conservative attitudes.

He never lunges left, rather his moves to line up with the four liberals on the bench almost always come with limits or warnings.

In 2012, Roberts saved the Affordable Care Act by building it as part of Congress 'tax power, but he also restrained Congress' authority to regulate interstate commerce. And while defending the individual insurance requirement at the core of the law, he voted to reduce the expansion of Medicaid to help poor people.

In last year's census dispute, he stated that the Secretary of Commerce had full authority to add the citizenship question that challengers believed would reduce responses from Hispanics and new immigrants. But Roberts, accompanied by the four liberal judges, discovered that in this situation Secretary Wilbur Ross had invented a justification that he affirmed for the question of citizenship. Given the deadline to distribute the census, the practical result was to eliminate the idea of ​​a citizenship question.

With DACA, the pattern continues.

With a decision focused on the complexities of the federal procedure, Roberts has allowed the administration to try again to rescind DACA. However, such an effort would likely take months and would be accompanied by further protracted litigation. That means real change is not likely to happen until after the presidential election.

The conservative response.

At every turn, Trump has been unable to view the federal judiciary, especially judges installed before he became president, as independent.

"I'm sorry, the president of the court John Roberts, but he does have 'Obama judges', and they have a very different point of view than those accused of the security of our country," the president replied to Roberts in 2018.

Despite Trump's complaints, this Supreme Court, however, has sided with conservatives on a multitude of issues, including religion, gun regulation, and reproductive rights. This bank is still dominated by right-wing interests.

On Thursday, dissenting Judge Clarence Thomas wrote that Roberts' modest move was actually different.

"Today's decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision," said Thomas, appointed by President George H.W. Bush said.

"The Court could have made clear that the solution (the challengers) must come from the Legislative Branch … In doing so, it has given the green light for future political battles to be waged in this Court instead of where they legitimately belong to the political branches Such shyness abandons the Court's duty to apply the law in accordance with neutral principles, and the ripple effects of the majority's error will be felt throughout our system of self-government. "

The four justices who protested Roberts's decision at 2012 Obamacare, including Thomas, similarly argued that Roberts was concealing a major decision in small-caliber legal terms.

"The Court regards his strained legal interpretation as judicial modesty," said the dissenting opinion led by the late judge Antonin Scalia. "It is not."