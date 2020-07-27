John Roberts: on his surprising streak of liberal victories

New details obtained by CNN reveal how Roberts maneuvered controversial cases in private judges' sessions, sometimes defying expectations by siding with liberal judges. Roberts exercised unprecedented control over the court's internal cases and operations, especially after the nine were forced to work in isolation due to Covid-19.

Roberts also sent enough signals during internal deliberations on firearm restrictions, the sources said, to convince fellow conservatives that he would not provide a fifth critical vote anytime soon to override gun control regulations. As a result, judges in June denied several petitions regarding Second Amendment rights.

In an exclusive four-part series, CNN offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how judges at Roberts' court asserted their interests, forged coalitions, and lobbied political pressure and the coronavirus pandemic. The judges' opinions are public, but their deliberations are private and generally remain secret.

Overall, Roberts was in the majority on the nine-member bench more than any other judge in this session, meaning that his views were more prevalent in the judges' private sessions. He used the full power of his position as chief and his place in the ideological milieu to shape decisions. And in one case, Roberts snatched the majority opinion of a colleague, Judge Clarence Thomas, during the internal opinion-writing process after they were voted, according to sources.

When he closed his fifteenth term in the center seat, Roberts demonstrated a new ability to gauge his views and form coalitions. He sided with the liberals in some major disputes, but reinforced his conservatism over religion, voting rights, and executive authority over independent agencies.

He also ended the session with a health scare, one he initially tried to keep hidden from the public. Just as the session was over, he fell while in a country club near his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, hit his head, and had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital. Roberts did not publicly disclose the June 21 incident for more than two weeks, and then only after The Washington Post followed up with a tip. A court spokeswoman said doctors attributed the fall to the lightheadedness caused by dehydration while walking and that it was not the result of a seizure, as had happened to Roberts on two publicly revealed occasions.

Throughout the period, Roberts continued to draw the predictable anger of Trump and some Republicans who believe that the person named by President George W. Bush in 2005 betrayed the conservative cause. For his part, Roberts seemed increasingly impatient with Trump's legal positions.

Roberts' year began with an intensified drama that reinforced his position as guardian of Trump's actions. For three weeks, from the end of January through February, Roberts presided over Trump's impeachment trial. He supervised the proceedings, which often extended into the late hours of the night, on the elevated platform of the Senate.

It was in the public eye much longer than usual during televised hearings, which ended in Trump's acquittal. But as much as the head judge was visible at the time, it's the actions of his Supreme Court coat hanger that make the difference in American life.

Roberts is only 65 years old and could be 20 years older. However, this session and his action on some of the Trump administration's most visible policy movements will go a long way toward defining his legacy.

How Roberts decided to save DACA

Roberts' June decision to salvage the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program surprised advocates on both sides and even shocked colleagues when he cast his vote many months earlier in a private session, sources said. to CNN.

Roberts had generally supported Trump's immigration policies, and in 2016 he privately voted against a related program for parents, rather than children, who had come to the United States without documents, the sources said. (That case, United States v. Texas, produced a 4-4 vote behind the scenes, after the death of Judge Antonin Scalia, and no resolution on the merits.

But the new report reveals that, unlike Roberts 'move in 2012 to maintain Obamacare and separate 2019 action to ensure there are no citizenship questions in the 2020 census, Roberts' action in DACA was not a change of vote. late. He put his letters on the table shortly after November, oral arguments in the case and did not hesitate, sources told CNN. Roberts believed that the administration had not sufficiently substantiated the termination of the program that benefited some 700,000 young people and had then developed subsequent rationalizations.

Trump announced in September 2017 that he was ordering the end of the program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation and allowed them work permits. California, New York and other states, along with Regents of the University of California and immigrant rights groups, challenged Trump's action, saying the administration had not followed federal procedures regarding phasing out of a program. .

The coronavirus pandemic, which swept across most of the United States in March, increased the potential consequences for DACA recipients, those who employ them, and caregivers. An estimated 27,000 DACA beneficiaries work in the health care field, such as nurses, medical assistants, and home health aides, according to documents filed in the case.

But when Covid-19's concerns were at the forefront, Roberts was already writing an opinion that would protect DACA recipients for now. He finished his first draft in late March. CNN learned that three of the Liberals enthusiastically responded to the draft ruling and asked only for minor changes.

The fourth, Judge Sonia Sotomayor, held back a bit. He said he would join Roberts in much of the 5-4 sentence, but expressed dismay that the chief had executed a possible violation of equal protection based on Trump's racist comments about Mexican immigrants. He soon sent out a draft opinion that was partly in agreement and partly in disagreement.

Among Trump's statements that Sotomayor cited in his final opinion: that Mexican immigrants are "the bad guys" and "criminals, drug dealers (and) rapists." The court's first Latino justice also noted that Trump had compared undocumented immigrants to "animals."

Roberts was ready to give the administration another chance to eliminate the DACA program, and the liberals did not object. The question, after all, was not whether the Trump administration could end DACA, but whether it had met the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act, which prohibited arbitrary and capricious actions.

In Roberts' opinion, he emphasized that the Department of Homeland Security had failed sufficiently to consider potential difficulties for those who trusted the DACA program.

In 2019, Roberts had relied on the standards of the Administrative Procedure Act when he rejected Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. But in that dispute, the chief justice had reached his determination against Ross's artificial reasoning at the end of the court's internal deliberations.

Roberts' winning streak extended to a Georgia copyright dilemma, heard in December, when he was able to turn his dissenting opinion into the prevailing opinion during the writing process. He captured the majority of Thomas, who had initially taken control of the case once the votes were cast in his private session after the oral arguments.

The Georgia case decided in April, testing whether a state can protect its annotated legal code was not high-profile. But he offered an example of the rare but consistent vote change that can occur behind the scenes and make a difference in the outcome of a case and a law across the country.

The court ruled that federal copyright protections do not cover annotations in a state's code, based on the general principle, wrote Roberts, "that no one can own the law."

Conservative Blockade in the Second Amendment

Among the many mysteries of the recent session is why conservative judges stopped pressing for a new firearms case that would allow them to reinforce Second Amendment rights.

After hearing a gun regulation challenge in New York City in December, most decided the case was moot because the city had amended its ordinance prohibiting the transport of weapons to shooting ranges or second residences outside the city. .

CNN has learned that the resolution of that case took many turns and multiple drafts of opinions. Guided by Roberts, Judge Brett Kavanaugh produced much of what turned out to be an unsigned "by curiam" opinion, joined by six judges, including Roberts, who returned the case to lower court judges. Kavanaugh also wrote a separate statement, which she signed, suggesting it was time for judges to resolve conflicting interpretations of Second Amendment rights.

Challenges to other firearm regulations were pending and conservatives who wanted to clarify the scope of the Second Amendment had to consider whether to bring the matter to the judges.

It takes four votes to accept a case and five to rule on it, and sources have told CNN that judges on the right did not believe they could depend on a fifth vote by Roberts, who voted in 2008 and 2010 for a milestone. . rights rulings, but more recently they seemed to deny the frenzy.

In mid-June, the superior court rejected requests for 10 challenges to state laws that limit the availability of firearms and when they can be carried in public.

The move puzzled court watchers who believed that most of the right wing was eager to further elucidate the 2008 milestone. District of Columbia v. Heller. Some conservative judges wanted to broach the subject, but apparently could not count on a majority.

Roberts was not only, with his new position at the center of the bench since the retirement of Judge Anthony Kennedy in 2018, controlling how the cases were decided, but he also influenced the cases that were taken.

Keeping liberals at bay

Roberts' decision in the DACA controversy represented a deviation for the president of the court over Trump's immigration practices. It had given the administration plenty of leeway, starting with its 2018 opinion, along with other conservatives, defending Trump's travel ban aimed at Muslim-majority countries.

In January, the same majority of five Roberts judges allowed the administration to proceed with a new income-related test for immigrants seeking green cards. The "public charge" rule denies permanent legal status to those applicants who even occasionally apply for Medicaid, food stamps or other public assistance.

Three months later, amid a new dilemma over rules stemming from the Covid-19 virus, Roberts took the lead against immigrant interests, but appeased liberals were ready to publicly dissent, CNN has learned.

In April, New York state officials pleaded with the court to lift or modify its January order, arguing that the policy was dissuading immigrants from accessing medical and public health benefits to prevent or treat Covid-19. .

According to sources, liberal judges believed that the pandemic had transformed the situation and wanted the administration to clarify its rules to help places like New York be hit by the virus in the spring. Roberts was unmoved and believed the administration's guidance was clear that immigrants could get Covid-19 care without consequences for their green card applications. Other conservative judges agreed.

Liberal judges struggled over how far to go with their opposite view and whether they should disagree publicly, CNN has learned from internal accounts. Some judges also worried that if the application were rejected, the higher court would not seem concerned about people who get sick from the coronavirus.

Just weeks before in an election dispute in Wisconsin, the conservative majority of five judges rejected public safety concerns and sided with the Republican National Committee and the Wisconsin Republican Party to restrict mail ballots. The court order was issued the night before the April 7 election and as state officials had a backlog of pending absentee ballot requests.

"In the weeks leading up to the elections, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a public health crisis," wrote Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, along with the other three liberal judges. He noted that the pandemic had caused a late increase in absentee ballot requests. "I am afraid that the order of the Court will result in a massive deprivation of your rights."

As liberal judges lost the argument again, they wanted to offer a signal to New York challengers that they could continue to present their case in a lower court even when the Supreme Court ruled against it.

Roberts resisted, CNN found out. But the chief justice had an interest in reducing tensions and agreed to a modest compromise that sent the signal that liberals sought in the court order and ensured that the challengers were not prevented from going ahead.

Covid-19 gives Roberts more power

Roberts' power over his internal operations also increased, as the judges were relegated to telephone and email communications. The court declined to use any Zoom-like options for its meetings, according to sources, so for the past four months the judges have not seen each other, not even virtually. Roberts decided they would conduct arguments over the phone when the arguments in the courtroom were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision caused some internal complaints, CNN found out, about the format and the time each judge would have to question a lawyer. Roberts ended up allowing each judge three minutes.

To avoid possible confusion about who was speaking during the phone sessions, Roberts decreed that they would ask questions in order of seniority, starting with himself. During regular courtroom sessions, the judges' questions are quick. With little regard for order, they attack weaknesses in lawyers' positions, highlight points that interest them, and try to present their own cases to colleagues.

Roberts carefully described the time for the lawyers and judges who would be connecting by phone. The plan was similar to a settlement used a week earlier by a US appeals court in Washington for a hearing of nine judges.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court thought that there would even be enough time after the judges took turns for a round of open interrogations.

For that final round, he said, if someone wanted to ask a question, he or she could try entering. He encouraged them to be brief.

The chief recognized that several judges could jump at once. If that happened, he said, he would call one of them to speak.

If you mistakenly turned to a judge who wasn't trying to get in, you had a solution for your colleagues:

Try asking a question anyway.

But in one question there was no doubt: John Roberts was in charge.