John Smoltz in MLB 2020, almost joining the Yankees, laments the World Series

Baseball season has finally come. As it kicks off on Friday, former great and current Braves host John Smoltz grabs a few pitches from Steve Serby of The Post:

Q: Your evaluation of Gerrit Cole?

A: I go back to the evolution of where Gerrit was when all these people talked about what he couldn't do. Analytics is a big part of the game, I get it, but it can be a bit misleading depending on what system you're in, right? So he was in the Pirate system, and they taught him an unusual way to throw. And he could thrive on that. He is talented beyond belief and he was throwing power sinkers. They complained that he had not eliminated enough hitters. Well, when you are taught to try to put the ball on the ground and use your defense, you won't hit as many hitters. I remember he was on a show saying, "Just wait, watch and see, he'll end up being a punchout machine, he has what it takes." And then he shifts gears and moves on to a different four-seam philosophy with the Astros. And he is a wipeout starter. You have learned how to throw the quadrants and spin the baseball. That's the first thing to do with the hitting style that exists today and the hitting style reward system.

Q: Aaron Judge?

A: It is probably my favorite player to watch. I just like everything he does and does. I am intrigued to see what you can do if you stay healthy. He's already in a short period of his career exposed and hurt, and he had tremendous success, and that's a good combination for a long career. You don't see him waver in his personality. Inside he could go home and have a punching bag, who knows? But on the field, you don't see anything that deviates from being a great teammate and superstar player for a long time.

Q: Gleyber Torres

A: I think he's a winning and clutch player who thrives on the greatest moments in a star-studded lineup. Aggressive to the ball early and find a way to get shots with two shots, that's a rare commodity with power and when runners are in scoring position.

Q: What does Jacob deGrom do Jacob deGrom?

A: It has become the complete evolution of itself. I remember making his first game, nobody knew anything about him. He sent the inside of the plate to a right-hander better than I've ever seen, like he was exploding on the batter. I was foaming, wishing I had the ability to launch that launch, my ball cut. So I said right away, "This guy has a special arm." Not very big, skinny, athletic. And he went from trying to propel the ball almost always on one side of the plate, now he can control both sides and is not addicted to speed. And he learned to have that touch, and he learned to pitch to both sides of the plate, which I don't think we give young pitchers enough time. It is a complete launcher. I have never seen a season in my entire life, maybe even going back to Nolan Ryan, where you can be so dominant and not win any games. Just amazing how he handled that year. I am totally amazed in this age of what he has been able to do when there is so much focus on speed and spin. He is a great athlete, so he learned to adapt the mechanics of his great body, so when he takes off the kilter, he knows how to get back. You have to learn how to become your pitching coach, if you don't, you won't last.



Q: Can we see a .400 hitter?

A: I think it is possible, but there are many things that must be followed. There's a general mindset that pitchers would be ahead of hitters, but I don't know if that will work this time, meaning the gaps between spring training. The pressure will now be early not to have those slow starts, and it will increase a bit if they do. The biggest mental adjustment will be whether players who necessarily would never have to deal with the "Ohmigosh, the first 10 days, you're hitting .120, what's up?" Well, 162, nobody cares, you know it's going to work, according to the baseball card. Now they will pressure you to want to start well in some cases. Will someone hit .400? I would probably say the odds are greater, but I would say no, just because there are so few hitters in the game who already have a high average. The guy that comes to mind right now, but he's had a few interruptions, a guy like (DJ) LeMahieu, who got such mastery of his bat barrel. If you ask me, if Tony Gwynn played in a 60 game season, I'd say he's going to hit .400.

Q: Pete Alonso?

A: I watched the home run hitting competition, and I've never seen anyone do what he did on such nasty pitches. He grinds. I have been so impressed by how strong he is and his ability to hit balls that, as a pitcher, he would say, "Oh, shoot, you're not supposed to hit that ball." I don't think we're going to see a big drop, I think he's one of those rare breed young players who wants to get better at everything he does, and if he's not too hard on himself, then I think the ebbs and flows of the season will be fine. .

Q: Jeff McNeil?

A: He has power, but he is a type of bat to ball and knows how to direct the strike zone. I think it is a successful machine. I see a guy who knows how to play the game, maybe a little bit more advanced than when Joe Panik dated the Giants.

Q: NL and AL East?

A: The National League East unfortunately has the most difficult schedule, not only because they have the toughest competitive division, but they also have to go against the American League East. I think the Yankees obviously and the Rays are the two teams that are going to be fighting. Who knows what the Red Sox will do based on what they lost? But man, it will be fun to watch. If you ask me if anyone can reach .400, it won't come out of the East (laughs). Not when you have to face all those pitchers.

I thought the Braves did a great job in the offseason, basically fixing a lot of holes. The Nationals, of course, have the first three headlines. You can argue for each team, and you wouldn't be too wrong to present your case based on 60 games. The big question is what will hit each team, not the injury point of view, but maybe this from COVID The Mets have always been, the only question mark is can they stay healthy with their pitchers? If they do, they are as good as anyone. The Phillies have made enough adjustments to where you feel their offense is going to be better. The launch still has a few areas. But again, 60 games, you can hide those areas. I think the team that has the balance to not get carried away with a 3-7 start will be fine.



Q: Your choice of the World Series?

A: I think you will see a surprise. The favorites are obviously the Dodgers and the Yankees. But I can't help thinking that there is going to be a team that will cause problems for other teams. The pressure on the good teams will be greater, but their list will allow them to be great. The teams that I think will be thorns on the people's side for 60 games are the teams that perhaps over 162 didn't have enough of.

My opinion is that the team with the best starting pitch will win. Look at the strategies teams use at the end of the season when their starters are already eliminated. They use their entrees in unconventional ways. We are in this era of bullpening, but it has been the starters who have been able to win the World Series from the Astros, the Red Sox and now to the Nationals. Think of beginners who only have to make 12 starts. Teams will be fresher for opportunities to use their starters in a way that you would never do in the regular season. If you're Max Scherzer, and you're healthy, and you're Gerrit Cole, and you're healthy, you don't have to pitch every five days. There may be opportunities to pitch in a three-day layoff because you are not asking starters to dig deeper into the year. … If I'm the Kansas City Royals, and I really didn't have a shot over 162, I'll make it miserable for anyone who plays us. Maybe four or five teams that you can eliminate in theory because they just don't have enough depth on your list. But I will use another team, for example, the San Diego Padres. Young, talented, but they didn't have enough pitching for 162. I think they have enough for 60.

Q: Were you close to being a Yankee (2002)?

A: Oh, he was definitely a Yankee. I got a phone call, two minutes, five minutes from accepting the deal. Stick (former CEO and Gene Gene) used to invite me to see him, and he said, "I think we had you," I said, "you did it." I had a deal that wasn't going well with the Braves, I came back from Tommy John and then ended up closing for a month just to help the team down the stretch. And the Yankees wanted me as a starter for four or five years. And the Braves were talking about a two-year deal as a closer. We were very far apart. I remember telling my agent if something went wrong. I made some kind of lawsuit with the Braves, they changed a few things and I said, "Call the Yankees, I'm leaving." He promised (the Braves) one more phone call and we ended up solving it. At that point where I was in my career, as bad as I wanted to play for Bobby Cox, this scenario and the negotiations didn't go the right way. It wasn't like using the Yankees, I was leaving. … I asked everyone what I could ask about New York, what it was like, where to live.

Q: You stayed in Atlanta with a closer four-year contract.

A: We got to a point where it made the most sense. He wanted to start, but he also wanted to play for Bobby, and to do it, he was going to be closer.

Q: Your mound mindset when you switched from beginner to closer?

A: I never growled, and never flipped a pitch when I started. And the adrenaline rush is a controlled adrenaline rush because you're trying to make 120 decisions per night as a starter, and you're trying to make the right ones. And as a closer, you basically go for the seat of your pants and the adrenaline, and there is no tomorrow, you don't prepare for tomorrow, although I tried to launch as many games in a week as I could. I could never have released 15 games as a starter as I did as a closer. It is night and day.

Q: You were a legendary competitor as a starter.

A: I was never going to give in to anyone. When you leave the corral, people will only fear you if you are going to do the job, and if you don't, you will become a bit more normal and people think there are cracks. My competitiveness never changed in any of the roles, it's just the pressure and intensity of a closing role every day that brought a different mental focus than when I was going back four days and grinding for a day to start, and saved all my energy for nine entry. As a closer, you're preparing to launch three times a week, 60, 70, 75 games a year. I think there are times in today's game when people try to hit aside each time, they don't have a chance as much because they want to appear dominant. I just wanted to get out, and I could be pitching again.

Q: Greg Maddux

A teacher. I have never seen mechanics like yours.

Q: Tom Glavine

A: It is a grinder. He never gave up. He was stubborn, and that stubbornness led him to the Hall of Fame.

Q: Chipper Jones

A: very talented. His ability to do what he did, it was as if he was born to do that.

Q: Bobby Cox

Maybe. Best manager, leader. … He had the ability to lead men like he had never seen before.

Q: David Cone in Game 3 of the 1996 World Series?

A: Coney was brave, imaginative. … was the last competitor. I didn't want to see it.

Q: Did you think after winning the first two games in New York you would win that series?

A: Oh yeah. For me, it was almost the perfect year. I won 24 games, basically I had not given up any career in the postseason, I'm 4-0 going into Game 5. The biggest hit of my career so far of a team achievement. Still to this day it haunts me that if we had been consecutive world champions, no doubt in my opinion, we would have gone four out of five as the Yankees did because we would not have changed our roster as we did. The referee didn't get out of the way for the foul that wasn't caught, and they scored that unearned run and we had Andy Pettitte on the ropes, first and second no one out (in the sixth inning), and he made that play (getting a force in the third) in one touch (Mark Lemke). I still can't believe we haven't won that World Series. It's hard for me to let go.

Q: Does Mariano Rivera receive 100 percent of the Hall of Fame vote?

A: The Yankees and all their success, without him, would it have happened? You will never know, but it is the best I have ever seen at the highest level. … It was practically impossible to hit at the most important time of the year.

Q: Derek Jeter had a HOF vote below unanimous.

A: There are very few types, when you try to define clutch genes, I think people have them, and I think I had the intangibles that were needed to be in the right place at the right time all the time. I don't think it's luck. Everyone loved him, he played the game the right way, he behaved the right way.



Q: Your memorable launch matchup with Jack Morris?

A: I imagined those games as a child. I imagined throwing in Game 7 of the World Series. I grew up looking at Jack Morris. But once you got to that level and got to Game 7, I didn't really think about Jack Morris as much as I knew how tough he was going to be. … I never felt like I was going to give up a career. I felt like it was going to be a trifecta, he (catcher Greg Olson) was going to jump into my arms for the third time, and we were going to win the World Series.

Q: Before your reconstructive elbow surgery, did you think it was over?

A: I was going back to Yankee Stadium when I ripped my shirt off my back in 2001, I had come back as a starter, and I felt every start was getting worse and my elbow was killing me, and I said, "That's it. I'm done. Not anymore. I can do this ". That was an emotional decision, I ripped the shirt, the buttons flew off. I kept the shirt. … I went to Birmingham, I had severe tendinitis. I never gave up on an emotional feeling. They were real, and I thought about not going any further, but throughout my career, I was faced with such different pain and discomfort that it became a kind of joke to me that people didn't think he was as hurt as I was. It was because he was succeeding in the middle. I tried everything humanly possible to get to the field, and I did it the right way. The only drawback I had was when I assumed the role of closer, they used me at such a high rate that I developed another episode of tendinitis. My first year I end up saving 55 games. That same year, during the All-Star break, I had 34 saves. That's mind boggling, the amount of games I released in a short period of time. That second half I went to the DL for quite some time. He was convinced that something was wrong. It wasn't the ligament, I pinched my nerve. It took me two hours to fix that and clean it up and I never had an elbow problem the rest of my career after that.

Q: What could have been the biggest adjustment you would have had to make in a season like this?

A: Probably as an older player I think I could have handled everything a bit more due to experience. I think the biggest adjustment I would have to make is. … I prospered with the intensity and the crowd and all those things and the great games. … Now you must create all that by yourself and based on certain personalities, that can be a little more difficult than people think. Add the fact that games are so much more important, you can't have too many discards. As a pitcher, we had to survive 35, 36 starts, and then you hoped to make it to the postseason and do your thing. Now you have a mini version of that where you are now revving the engines.

Q: How does your mindset on the golf course compare to your mindset on the mound?

A: On the mound, you get the ball and go. In golf, that doesn't work. You have to wait. So I need a different personality on the golf course than my pitching personality because the two don't work together. If I had to wait three minutes between each launch, and the bases are loaded, it would have been a horrible pitcher. You may be able to pitch a little harder if you're frustrated, but you can't do those things on the golf course, you have to release what just happened and slow everything down, and that has been a bit of a challenge.

Q: Stations that you admire?

A: Ernie Harwell was my man on the radio. I really like Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. I've always liked the way Troy Aikman spoke to fans in a way that he didn't have to tell everyone everything he knew, but he could speak in words that only soccer people knew, and he really doesn't do that. .

Q: What do you expect FOX viewers to say about John Smoltz, the presenter?

A: I hope they say "I learned something." And I think that has been the greatest compliment I have received over the years is that, "hey, I really enjoy your broadcast" because you taught me something, you didn't speak to me like I was 5 years old. "This is a great challenge for me because I will not be on the site, and this is also completely new for me to be able to make a game based on the environment we are in today.

Q: Without fans, do you think the Astros dodged a bullet?

A: Yes, without a doubt. That is a big difference where he was going to be and where he was going with all the attention he was given. Now, people are glad that baseball is being played.

Q: Three guests for dinner?

To: Jackie Robinson; Martin Luther King; Babe Ruth.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: dumb and dumber.

Q: Favorite actors?

To: Harrison Ford; Tom Hanks; Tommy Lee Jones; Denzel Washington.

Q: Favorite singer / artist?

To: Michael Jackson.

Q: favorite food?

A: anything Italian.

Q: Your legacy?

A: that I competed. I competed until the day I couldn't throw a baseball anymore. I gave every ounce of what this body had. And I probably squeezed five more years than you should. But I had the best time of my life and I did it the right way.