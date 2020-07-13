John Travolta and Kelly Preston's love story

When Kelly Preston's screen tested for the 1988 film "The Experts", she met John Travolta and the couple had to dance together.

But in 2018 she explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" what "love" at first sight was like for her and Travolta.

"Well, he wasn't that happily married, let's put it that way," Preston said. "I was really with the wrong person."

At Travolta, Preston found his person. The couple was married 29 years in September. Now Travolta and his two children are in private mourning. Preston died Sunday at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

The couple had a lasting love story in Hollywood, a rarity in the industry, that survived the tragedy and celebrated each other's triumphs.

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," co-host Kelly Ripa noted that she often saw Preston and Travolta dancing together.

It was a topic that came up often, which is not surprising given that Travolta was known for his movements in movies like the one that made him a megastar, "Saturday Night Fever" from 1977.

Preston noted that she danced with him and with Travolta's lips, laughing and having fun as some of the best things about being married to him during his "Look What Happens Live" appearance.

She said they danced "all the time".

"The children dance with us, we dance in the house, we go out dancing," he said. "Yes I love it."

Travolta, he said, was "the kindest boy you've ever met. The sweetest" during that interview.

The admiration was mutual.

They became friends working together on "The Experts" and that turned into romance.

The couple married in 1991, choosing to elope in Paris after their wedding plans in New York City became unmanageable. Later they had to make it official in the states once they learned that there were residency requirements to marry in France.

On the red carpet of the 2018 movie "Gotti," in which they co-starred (he playing the famous mobster John Gotti and she playing his wife, Victoria Gotti), Travolta shared the secret of keeping his romance with Us Weekly alive.

"We are very busy with children and our careers and we are proactive in our church," he said, referring to his membership in the Church of Scientology. "Every day is a night date."

Preston told the publication, "I think we were together, that we chose the right people, and that we stayed honest and communicated and related."

"A relationship doesn't just happen," he said. "You have to work on it. You have to keep it fun and that's what we do."

They were each other's biggest cheerleaders, walking the red carpet together over the years in support of each other's projects.

Family life was sacred to them after they welcomed their son Jett in 1992, followed by daughter Ella in 2000.

The tragedy occurred in 2009 when Jett died from a seizure when the family went on vacation to the Bahamas.

"The church never separated from us for two years," Travolta told Us Weekly last year about the tragedy. "I don't know if I would have made it without your support."

Her son Benjamin was born in 2010. Preston, who was 48 then, told "Today" in 2011 that it had taken him three years to conceive Benjamin and "I didn't (consider the risks). I just considered it difficult."

"I never thought it would be me at all," Preston said of her pregnancy. "So I think we are really happy to be so lucky."

The stars delighted in being parents and in that same interview, Preston said that having her second child had been "wonderfully cured" after Jett's death.

His last Instagram post was a tribute to Travolta on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the best I know, we love you," Preston wrote in a caption showing the couple with Ella and Benjamin and a photo of Travolta with Jett.