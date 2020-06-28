John Wayne Airport: Democrats want to make a name for themselves after 1971 interview quotes resurface

It is up to the Orange County Board of Supervisors to make the final decision. Local Democrats want it to be renamed Orange County Airport.

"While some outside Orange County may not be aware of John Wayne's beliefs in white supremacy, many Orange County residents have been calling for his removal for years," said county party president Ada Briceño in a release. "We are seeing renewed calls for this now, and it is time to change."

"They are trying to contradict how he lived"

In an interview last year, the actor's son Ethan Wayne said his father's words in Playboy's questions and answers were being taken out of context and that his father "took everyone to the letter."

"It would be an injustice to judge someone based on an interview that is used out of context," he said. "They are trying to contradict how he lived his life, and how he lived his life was who he was. So any discussion of removing his name from the airport should include the full picture of John Wayne's life and not be based on a single outlier interview. half a century ago. "

State Senator Tom Umberg, also a Democrat, wrote an opinion piece published Saturday in The Orange County Register explaining his view that erecting statues and baptizing buildings should be reserved for those who reflect the county's values. That will not be the case, he wrote, for a child who today Googles the actor whose career spanned more than five decades.

"What they will discover is that John Wayne died 41 years ago and was an actor famous for his roles in western and war movies, although in real life he was never a cowboy or served in uniform," the legislator wrote.

"Among other disturbing facts, she will also discover that he proclaimed himself a white supremacist."

Umberg offered other Orange County fixtures for which the airport could be named, including Medal of Honor winners Walter Ehlers, Mike Monsoor and Tibor Rubin. Ehlers stormed the beach on D-Day, Monsoor died in Iraq protecting his fellow SEALS in the Navy from a grenade explosion, and Rubin survived the Holocaust and more than two years as a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

& # 39; I believe in white supremacy … & # 39;

Wayne's play included more than 150 feature films, including "Sands of Iwo Jima," for which he earned an Oscar nomination for best actor, and "True Grit," for which he brought a little golden boy home. He died in 1979 in Los Angeles at age 72.

Although the county Democrats' resolution cites two direct quotes from the Playboy article, there are numerous cases in which Wayne made bigoted comments:

Discussing the revocation of activist Angela Davis' teaching credentials, Wayne said: "We cannot suddenly kneel down and turn everything over to black leadership. I believe in white supremacy until blacks are educated." to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people. "

When asked about the Native Americans who played subordinate roles in his movies, he replied, "I don't think we did it wrong to take this great country from them, if that's what you're asking. Our alleged theft of this country from them was just a a matter of survival. There were large numbers of people in need of new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it. "

When the interviewer asks for an example of movies he finds perverted, Wayne highlights the characters of Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight in "Midnight Cowboy," which won three Oscars: "Wouldn't you say the wonderful love of those two men in & # 39 ; Midnight Cowboy, & # 39; a story about two f * gs, do you qualify? But don't get me wrong. When it comes to a man and a woman, I'm terribly happy that there's a thing called sex. "

On the subject of education in the African American community, he said: "Some blacks have tried to force the problem and enter college when they have not passed the tests and do not have the necessary background … I have no idea why people insist where blacks have been forbidden their right to go to school. They were allowed to go to public schools wherever they have been. "

Once again in education, he said: "I don't feel guilty about the fact that five or ten generations ago these people were slaves. Now, I am not tolerating slavery. It is just a fact of life, like the child who He becomes childish paralyzed and has to wear braces so that he cannot play soccer with the rest of us. However, I will say this: I think any black who can compete with a white today can have a better rest than a white man " .

In the cast of black actors, Wayne opined, "If I'm supposed to be a black character, I naturally use a black actor, but I'm not going so far as to find positions for them. I think Hollywood studios are taking their tokenism too far. away. There's no question that 10 percent of the population is black or colored, or whatever they want to call themselves; they're certainly not Caucasian. Anyway, I guess there should be the same percentage of the colored race in movies as in society, but it can't always be like that. "

Airport opened in 1923

CNN was unable to immediately reach out to Michelle Steel, the Republican chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, or to Fred Whitaker, president of the Orange County Republicans. Calls to Chapman University academics Fred Smoller and Michael Moodian, who helped craft the Democrats' resolution, were not immediately answered.

Aviation pioneer Eddie Martin opened the airport, located south of Los Angeles, in 1923 and opened a flight school and a namesake aviation company there. Orange County acquired it in 1939.

The County Board of Supervisors renamed Orange County Airport to John Wayne Airport in 1979, calling the actor "a man of humility, honesty, and hero of the American West (who) was a symbol of the world of traditional American values."

The same year, The John Wayne Associates commissioned sculptor Robert Summers to create a 9-foot statue of the Duke, dressed as a cowboy, strolling on a marble pedestal. The statue was completed in 1982 and then placed in the lobby of the Thomas F. Riley Terminal, named for a Marine Brigadier General who went on to serve as Orange County Supervisor.

In addition to the statue, airport gift shops celebrate the actor with T-shirts, glasses, and other trinkets with Wayne's image.