John Wayne exposure to be removed from USC film school after actor's racist comments resurface

"Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global and civil uprising of the Black Lives Matter Movement require that we consider the role that our school can play as a factor of change in promoting anti-racist cultural values ​​and experiences," Vice Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Evan Hughes said in a Friday announcement to the film school community.

Democrats want John Wayne Airport to rename & # 39; I believe in white supremacy & # 39; interview resurfaces

"Therefore, it was decided that Wayne's exhibition would be removed."

Instead, the exhibition will move to the Library of Cinematic Arts, Hughes wrote, where it can be placed "within the proper archival and research context" for continuing education on Wayne's role in film history.

While the statement did not directly address the controversy surrounding Wayne, his legacy has been recently re-examined, especially after a 1971 interview with Playboy resurfaced and went viral last year. In it, Wayne adopted derogatory views of African-Americans, Native Americans, and movies with gay characters.

"I believe in white supremacy until blacks are brought up to a point of responsibility," said the actor. "I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people."

Wayne's comments were a turning point for USC students, some of whom began calling for the exhibit's removal last October, according to USC student news outlet Annenberg Media.

The removal of the exhibit comes amid a national race trial and calls for the removal of tributes to Confederate soldiers and others who promoted hateful views.

In addition to the USC exhibit, local officials in Orange County, California, passed a resolution late last month to strip Wayne's image of the county airport, citing the Playboy interview. It is up to the county Board of Supervisors to make a final decision.

"While some outside Orange County may not be aware of John Wayne's beliefs in white supremacy, many Orange County residents have been calling for his expulsion for years," the president of the Orange County Democratic Party said in a statement. , Ada Briceño. "We are seeing renewed calls for this now, and it is time to change."

In an interview last year, Wayne's son Ethan Wayne said his father "took everyone to heart" and that his words in the Playboy interview were taken out of context.

"Therefore, any discussion of removing his name from the airport should include the full picture of John Wayne's life and not be based on a single atypical interview from half a century ago," said Ethan Wayne.

CNN's Deanna Hackney, Eliott C. McLaughlin, and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

