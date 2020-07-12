John Wayne exposure to be removed from USC film school after actor's racist comments resurface

"Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global and civil uprising of the Black Lives Matter Movement require that we consider the role that our school can play as a factor of change in promoting anti-racist cultural values ​​and experiences," Vice Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Evan Hughes said in a Friday announcement to the film school community.

"Therefore, it was decided that Wayne's exhibition would be removed."

Instead, the exhibition will move to the Library of Cinematic Arts, Hughes wrote, where it can be placed "within the proper archival and research context" for continuing education on Wayne's role in film history.

While the statement did not directly address the controversy surrounding Wayne, his legacy has been recently re-examined, especially after a 1971 interview with Playboy resurfaced and went viral last year. In it, Wayne adopted derogatory views of African-Americans, Native Americans, and movies with gay characters.