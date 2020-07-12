John Wayne's exhibit to be dismantled at California film school

A film school in California is canceling its John Wayne show because of what administrators call the late actor's story of bigoted and homophobic statements.

The School of Motion Picture Arts at the University of Southern California announced last week that it would withdraw the interior exhibit, which featured stock photos and costumes from movies, accessories, and memorabilia.

The move was announced by the school via Twitter.

Wayne, who attended USC in the 1920s, told Playboy magazine in 1971: "I believe in white supremacy."