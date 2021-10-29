In 2014, Keanu Reeves came back to the action genre. He was in a movie called John Wick. We all wanted more of it right after we saw it. There is now a franchise with 3 movies and it has built out an underground league of killers with their own rules, customs, and guidelines. Just a few days after the third movie of John Wick, Lionsgate announced that they will make a new movie. Chad Stahelski is going to direct it and Mike Finch will write the script. A new movie is coming out soon. It was delayed for a year, but it will be here soon. People are excited about this movie.

What is the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. But because of COVID-19, the premiere date was pushed back a year to May 27, 2022. Right now, we are in this situation.

What is the plot of John Wick: Chapter 4?

While there is no official plot summary for John Wick: Chapter 4, we know that the movie picks up after the end of John Wick 3. In this movie, something happened to separate John from The High Table. The consortium thinks that John is dead. Winston made him go off of a building and he may have been injured. But he was found by the Bowery King, who is taking care of him. Talking to Collider, Fishburne said that the movie will show more about this world. He said they are building the big mythology of this world.

I read a script. It is cool. It is the same world as the other three films, but it is deeper than they are. The assassin has strong feelings for one person in particular and that person is the heart and soul of it.

Recently, in an interview with IndieWire, filmmaker Chad Stahelski said that there will be no happy ending to the next “John Wick” movie.

Who will be starring in it?

John Wick is an assassin who wears nice clothes. He knows how to make people dead. Keanu Reeves will play him in the movie. McShane is playing Winston, the owner of a hotel who shoots John Wick in the chest. The director said that it is up to interpretation why Winston did this. “He meant to shoot him,” the director told the magazine. He did not mean to kill him. You can take it one of two ways and we will show some questions left unanswered in John Wick 4.”

Lance Reddick will play Charon again. Fishburne will play the Bowery King again. It is not known if there are any other new characters yet. Talking to Collider, Skarsgard said his role did not require any fight training. But Shamier Anderson has been posting a lot of pictures on social media of him practicing with guns and hinting that he will be in fights like Wick. Marko Zaror, a stuntman, and martial artist as well as an actor, will reportedly be one of John Wick’s “main adversaries” in the film.

When and Where Is ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Filming?

In June 2021, a text from John Wick: Chapter 4 confirmed that filming is now underway. “It’s begun. Consider this a professional courtesy. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production,” the text said. Shamier Anderson tweeted that the movie will start production later that day.

Collider found out that the production is going to be in a lot of places. The filming will mostly be in Berlin and Paris, but then some more filming will happen in Japan and New York. Additionally, we learned that Lionsgate’s plan for John Wick 4 and 5 to be shot back-to-back was put on hold due to the pandemic. They only finished shooting John Wick 4 by the summer.