John Wick almost had a very different title, but Keanu Reeves kept forgetting it.

John Wick is now a name and title that sends chills down the spines of the criminal underworld, and sends emotion through the minds of moviegoers. The title has already become so recognizable that it's hard to believe that the first movie, and therefore the franchise, didn't always have the name of the master dog-loving head and head that we all know and love. Not according John wick Franchise writer Derek Kolstad, the first movie had a completely different title, and it was only changed because star Keanu Reeves kept ruining it.

"The only reason he's called John Wick is because Keanu kept referring to him as John Wick. Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars worth of free advertising so far, so it's John Wick instead of Scorn. I can't imagine he's Scorn now. "

To be fair, Disdain not a bad title and could work well as a subtitle for John Wick 4, but unquestionably does not have the impact of John wick. The double whammy of a name that only a film killer could have, the title John wick It tells you everything you need to know about the movie you are about to see. Also, the word Disdain Really convey Wick's calculated and savage revenge for his dog's death? No, he does not do it.

So thanks to Keanu Reeves, the action franchise received the title that it should have received all along. Add that to the ever-growing list of amazing things Reeves has done for humanity that we as a species will never be able to afford.

Currently, the title of John Wick's fourth film has yet to be revealed, and according to Kolstad this decision will likely come down to director Chad Stahelski, who ended up choosing the name of the third film in the franchise.

"I have no idea. Parabellum was from Chad and I love it. Chapter Two was, I think, I could have put it in the lead."

It is a testament to Kolstad's talent that allowed Disdain be disposed of voluntarily, and has now been so successful John wick franchise. Realizing that John wick It was the best title that has led the name and character to establish itself as an integral part of modern pop culture. According to Kolstad, this type of brand will play a crucial role when it comes to reopening the film industry following current global circumstances.

"But I think everyone here has been a little nervous about what the productions will look like, what the movies will be like. And yet, when you look at intellectual property, when you look at a successful franchise, it all becomes all the more important reason and more important to get it right. "

Fans of action movies can't wait to see Wick's continued adventures, but sadly we all have to wait a little longer. John Wick 4 it should not be released until May 27, 2022, after being delayed. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.

