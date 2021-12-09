Though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4, we are getting close to it. The show is exciting and people are interested in it. When Keanu Reeves first became an action star back in 2014, after John Wick, nobody knew that they would make more movies. But people wanted more right away. Fast-forward seven years and Reeves’ ultra-assassin is leading a full-on franchise. Three movies have been made so far. It’s about an underground league of killers with their own rules, customs, and guidelines. A few days after the third John Wick movie, Lionsgate announced that there would be another one. The director will be Chad Stahelski, who was the stuntman in the first two movies. Mike Finch wrote the script.

The movie has already been filmed and will be called John Wick: Chapter 4. Ian McShane is in it again.”The director is happy to have Ian McShane back for John Wick: Chapter 4. He is an amazing actor and has helped to make the world of John Wick look cool.

What is the expected release date of John Wick Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Reeves’s other commitments, it will now be released in 2022.The premier date for the movie Resurrection has been pushed back to May 27, 2022. That is where we are now.

What is the expected plot and synopsis of John Wick Chapter 4?

John Wick 3 ended with John not being able to go back to the assassin organization. The new movie, John Wick 4, will start after that happens. There is speculation about what will happen in the new movie.

The consortium’s leadership thinks that John is dead because Winston shot him off the roof of a building. But he is injured and in the care of The Bowery King. Talking to Collider, Fishburne revealed that the upcoming movie is like all of those before it. It will try to dig deep into the lore and mythology of this world.

After fighting a lot of soldiers, John and Winston are both still alive. But they are now in the care of someone called the Adjudicator. Winston promises that he will swear allegiance again to the High Table so that John can be saved. He says that he didn’t rebel as he was just showing how strong he is, not fighting against the government. It proves his loyalty by shooting John with a gun, so John falls off of the roof of a hotel.

John’s body disappears and we see him at the end of the film, but he is now in the care of the Bowery King. When John wakes up, he asks if he has been mad because of the High Table. John says “yes.”

This movie has an ending that feels like it is setting up for a sequel. John Wick and the Bowery King will fight against the High Table. We can’t say for sure what that will look like, but we know that there will be a John Wick: Chapter 4 to find out.

What is the star cast and characters of John Wick Chapter 4?

Keanu Reeves as John Wick, a professional hitman, and assassin who has gained a legendary reputation for his set of skills and is now hunted by the High Table.

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Ian McShane as Winston, the Manager of the Continental Hotel

Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York

Rina Sawayama as Akira

Additionally, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Characters of John Wick Chapter 4:

Keanu Reeves is playing the title role of John Wick. He knows many ways to kill people and wears a suit well. McShane is going to play Winston, a person from the hotel who betrayed John Wick with a bullet to his chest. The director said that Winston probably meant to shoot John Wick. That is a good idea because it means that you will not die right away. You can think about what he wanted to do before he died.

Lance Reddick will play Charon, the concierge at the Continental hotel. He will talk to people. The Bowery King is an underground assassin who leads other assassins. There are not many details about new characters yet, but stay tuned for more! Talking to Collider, Skarsgard said his role doesn’t require any fighting. But Shamier Anderson has been posting a lot of pictures of him training with guns. This makes it seem like he will be in the middle of the action like Wick is. Marko Zaror is a stuntman and martial artist. He will be in the new John Wick movie and will be one of the main bad guys.