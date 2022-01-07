John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most recent installment in one of the best action franchises of all time. The film follows on from ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as John Wick.

What will John Wick: Chapter 4 bring?

For now, nothing much has been revealed about the plot. However, it is sure that we will see the exploits of legendary hitman John Wick.

When is John Wick: Chapter 4 coming on screens?

Initially, the movie was announced to be released on May 21, 2021. However, the film’s release date was delayed to May 27, 2022, due to the pandemic situation. Unfortunately, the film has been delayed again to March 24, 2022. A few days ago official Youtube channel of Lionsgate Movies announced that the movie will be delayed further. And it will be released on March 24, 2023.

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4

The movie is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as John Wick. Laurence Fishburne will be seen as The Bowery King. Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Rina Sawayama as Akira. Other actors like Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins will also be seen on screens. However, the role has been undisclosed.

With The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 set release on the same day, fans are dubbing this sublime future moment as "Keanu Day," and we're here for it. https://t.co/4txEoX5a3T pic.twitter.com/HnqEXiYdVB — IGN (@IGN) December 12, 2019

What is the cast saying about ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’?

Chad Stahelski, the director of ‘John Wick: Chapter’ says that the movie is going to be “a bit more international.” He has also teased that John Wick will have a “dog sidekick”. Keanu Reeves has said that he was excited to work on the project and found it “really fun.” Reeves also hinted that there might be a “reunion with some old friends.” Producer Basil Iwanyk says that ‘John Wick: Chapter Four’ would explore John Wick’s origin story. In terms of where it goes from ‘Chapter Three’ and what people can expect, it’s going to be a pretty big surprise,” Iwanyk said. “I think Chad’s [Stahelski] got an amazing ride planned out for ‘Chapter Four,’ and I know that Keanu [Reeves], again he looks incredible in ‘Chapter Three.’ He really wanted more action out of himself from the previous film because his character became such a badass.”

What’s special about John Wick?

John Wick’s actions are loved by people. They adore the badass stunts he does and how he takes down his enemies. John Wick is a bit of an anarchist,” Stahelski said. “He’s not necessarily out there to save the world or rescue people, but if you’re in trouble, he’ll help you.” “I think it was very important for us in ‘Chapter Three’ to show that side of John which is that even though he’s been hurt and damaged, he still has this sense of humor and playfulness about him,” Reeves said. “There are moments where you see his dark side, but then there are moments where he just wants to have a good time.”

"In 'Chapter Four', we won't have him doing what he's been doing for the past three movies," Stahelski said. "For 'Chapter Four', [John] is trying to find a way out of New York and move on with his life." "We wanted John Wick to be about more than just action," Reeves stated. "It's got some great stuff in it but at its core, you want an emotional center that connects your character not only to other characters but also something deeper inside us all. We learn a little bit more about John Wick in 'Chapter Four', and his backstory is revealed somewhat," Stahelski teased. "He's trying to find a way out of New York.