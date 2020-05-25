JOHN WICK directors had to fight studio executives to kill the dog – Newsdio

Hollywood is funny. No one has a problem with the characters in the movie that lead to bloody murders that involve killing people, but if a storyteller wants to kill a dog … that's where they draw the line.

As you know, the entire John Wick story started with the death of the main character's dog. That is the moment when he broke Wick and sent him to his revenge. Well, it turns out that the directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch He had to fight studio executives to keep up the dog's murder in the movie, because they were concerned about it and wanted to remove that aspect of the story.

Screenwriter Derek Kolstad I recently spoke to CB and explained:

"I think they wanted to get it right, so there were elements where [the study said]: 'Let's kill the dog. Let's focus on it as a killer who just retired.' That kind of things."

Kolstad went on to explain why killing the dog had to be in the story and how that moment in the event reveals what kind of man Wick is and what he becomes over the course of the franchise:

"But without that dog connection and without that underlying soul and that character's heartbeat, and also the lightness that it brings to the character and the lightness that humor brings, it was key. At certain times, Chad and Dave struggled to it". They understood it and they were right. They continued to fight for the way they see certain stories unfolding elsewhere. They have done quite well with it. They are talented cats, man. "

The studio was hesitant about the scene until the time they held the first test screening for the film when the team and the studio were able to see the audience's reaction to the scene. It was then that they realized that everything was going to be fine.

"But there was this back and forth from all different angles up to the first screening. We were looking at the audience. As soon as the dog died, and seeing its reaction and then seeing the siege at home, we were like, yes, we were Right. "But a lot of times, you go into these movies, after so much behind-the-scenes work, and people take it differently. You have to deal with it. But this was one of those rare situations where we fought our gut and it turned out to be Right ".

Interestingly, the studio felt so awkward about killing a dog in a movie where there's already a lot of brutal death and slaughter. Hollywood is funny.