John Wick directors had to fight to kill the dog

If you head to your local trading exchange, you're likely to come across more than a dozen action movies showing a hitman coming out of retirement for one last job, but John wick not your average killer. In addition to the precision-designed fighting choreography and Keanu Reeves adding another iconic character to a filmography filled with them, the film made the rare and surprising decision to kill the protagonist's four-legged best friend.

Not many movies in any genre tend to get rid of the main character's canine companion, and there's even a website called Does the dog die? Where animal lovers can pre-register to see if it happens, but as annoying as it has been, the choice to have their dog's death act as the driving force behind John Wick's quest for revenge only made it still sweeter when the bad guys finally got what they deserved.

Click to enlarge

In a recent interview, writer Derek Kolstad admitted that the studio originally wanted the dog removed entirely from the script, but directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelksi stood firm on the grounds that John Wick would suffer another major loss in his life. personal. it only increases the emotional impact of the story.

"I think they wanted to get it right, so there were elements where the study said, 'Let's cut the dog. Let's focus on it like a killer coming out of retirement. "That kind of thing. But without that dog connection, and without that underlying soul and that character's heartbeat, and also the lightness that humor brings, it was key. "At certain times Chad and Dave fought for it, they got it and they were right. They kept fighting for the way they see certain stories unfolding elsewhere. They've done pretty well with it. They're talented cats, man." "

John wick He only reacted in the same way that any highly skilled death dealer would have if someone had turned up and killed his dog so soon after his wife's death, and Kolstad is correct in his claim that having him acts as the catalyst. For The Revenge Narrative it only served to increase the audience's connection and empathy with the character.