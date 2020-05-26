John Wick originally had a different name, but Keanu kept messing it up

Can you imagine your favorite movie franchise being called something completely different? That was almost the case with John wick. Movie names change all the time, and projects in development generally have job titles that are later discarded, so it should come as no surprise. Except in this case, it was nonsense on the part of Keanu Reeves that led to the review.

John wick was almost called Disdain, which seems to be the main motivation for the character throughout the film. But according to writer Derek Kolstad, Keanu Reeves continued to refer to the film as John Wick, and that's how the history of action movies was made. In yet another example of the good actor's charisma, the studio did not intervene to correct it and simply decided to adopt the character's name as the official title.

"The only reason he's called John Wick is because Keanu kept referring to him as John Wick," says Kolstad, adding, "Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars. in free advertising so far, so he's John Wick instead of Scorn. "I can't imagine he's Scorn now."

Kolstad also said that the fourth film has yet to be titled. Kolstad revealed that the decision will likely rest with director Chad Stahelski, who also landed on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum for the third But who knows, maybe Keanu Reeves will accidentally intervene naming the subtitle of chapter four.

The fourth film in the series was originally slated to premiere next year, but with the current state of affairs, the studio decided to move it forward to 2020. Which means it will be a while before Baba Yaga contributes to his outrageously high death. meanwhile, we can even see Reeves reprise his role as Neo in Matrix 4.

John wick It has become a pop culture monster right now and the movies can even go beyond five sequels. So maybe they can save the Scorn nickname for a spin-off, which is inevitable with multiple franchise expansions already underway.