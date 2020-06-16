John Yoo: LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling: a look at the big picture

We should not confuse law with politics. As a matter of policy, I have supported gay rights. I opposed initiatives in California to ban gay marriage. I publicly criticized a proposal by the Bush administration (which I served) for a constitutional amendment to also ban gay marriage on a national level.

But Bostock v. Clayton County, decided on Monday by the Supreme Court, is not really about the political virtues of prohibiting discrimination against gays, but the correct constitutional way for the American people to make their changing views into law.

The US system of constitutional federalism reserves certain fundamental decisions for state governments and private civil society, in addition to the protections for individual rights in the Bill of Rights and the Reconstruction amendments. Americans can deliberate on rights through a democratic political process, one that allows for experimentation, competition, and ultimately evolution that will represent a broad social consensus.

On Monday, the Supreme Court decided to short-circuit our democratic system to resolve fundamental social disputes. Instead, it imposed a policy that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation across the country.

Six judges, led by Neil Gorsuch, did not claim to take this power by claiming that homosexuals and transgender people are equal to a class based on race, gender or religion protected from discrimination by the Constitution itself. Instead, they asserted that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination against homosexuals and transgender people.

"In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language that makes it illegal for an employer to trust an employee's sex in deciding to fire that employee," Gorsuch wrote for the majority of Chief Justice John Roberts and Judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg. , Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: an employer who fires an individual simply for being gay or transgender defies the law."

This result would have been a great surprise to members of Congress in 1964 who approved Title VII. Congress declared it "illegal … for an employer to fail or refuse to hire or fire any person, or otherwise discriminate against any person with respect to their compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, due to the race of such person, color, religion, sex or national origin. " Title VII plain text does not include sexual orientation or gender identity.

Many may wish that Title VII did include gay or transgender people. In fact, members of Congress have introduced legislation many times over the past half century to change the statute to do exactly that.

In 2019, for example, the House of Representatives successfully passed an amendment to Title VII that would have included "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in its definition of discrimination based on sex. So far, the Senate has refused to move the bill. Under our American federalism rules, that leaves private employers free to discriminate or not, and states free to prohibit or not.

If we are to return to the rule of law rather than the state of the Supreme Court, the court must withdraw from these policy debates and reinterpret the text of the law, be it the Constitution or a statute, based on meaning as understood by those who voted for it.

In the absence of an action by Congress, courts should engage in interpreting Title VII as Congress understood it at the time of its approval. As Judge Samuel Alito's dissent observes, it is a sad truth that Americans in 1964 would not have considered a prohibition of discrimination based on sex to include homosexuals or transgender people.

"It would have been difficult to find someone who thought that sex discrimination meant discrimination based on sexual orientation," Alito wrote in a dissent united by Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, "without mentioning gender identity, a concept that was essentially unknown. at the time ".

Congress may have based its discrimination theory on incorrect or outdated theories of sexual identity. But the task of the Supreme Court is not to impose an enlightened contemporary opinion on the nation. Instead, it is simply enforcing the words of Title VII as understood by Congress in 1964. Unfortunately, that Congress could not have dreamed that it had just prohibited discrimination against homosexuals or transgender people. Until 2017, no federal appeals court had found otherwise.

Conservatives thought that the appointments of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would end such judicial "jiggery-pokery" as Judge Antonin Scalia called it. They hoped that the arrival of the Trump judges would herald a general reconsideration of the Supreme Court's misguided adventure in the world of unwritten, non-textual, and judicially created rights.

For the past half century, the left has turned to the Supreme Court to win what it could not in the normal political process. The court has constitutionalized the sexual revolution and "found" new progressive rights to privacy and dignity, as well as protections against the spirits, in a document that never mentions any of these words or concepts.

Who needs a written constitution when five judges can rewrite when they see fit? As Scalia wrote in her dissent in Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case that found that the Constitution created a right for homosexuals to marry, contrary to state law:

"This practice of constitutional revision by an unelected committee of nine members, always accompanied (as it is today) with extravagant praises of freedom, robs the people of the most important freedom they affirmed in the Declaration of Independence and won in the Revolution from 1776: the freedom to govern themselves. "

Allowing the democratic political process to work would allow Americans to change their views and embrace a new openness to the rights of others, rather than having one mandated by the majority of Supreme Court justices.

