John Yoo: To solidify the conservative majority of the Supreme Court, Republicans must reelect President Trump

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg unfortunately announced that she has a recurrence of cancer, her fifth, and we wish her all the best. If I were to resign for medical reasons, there would be an opening in court, and that should serve as a reminder to conservatives of why they supported President Trump in the first place.

Many who mistrusted Trump in 2016 stopped supporting him because they believed he would appoint conservative judges who would stop the Supreme Court's relentless march to the left.

However, conservatives may feel that Charlie Brown is trying to kick the ball.

Although Trump had an opportunity to nominate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, the Court rejected the administration's positions on immigration, gay rights and abortion during this period. Conservatives hope that Trump's judges will halt the progressive takeover of the judiciary and return these decisions to Congress and the states have vanished. To finally give conservatives a solid majority in the Supreme Court, they must redouble their efforts in the upcoming November elections.

But Trump still has every right to announce his success with court appointments. After the premature death of Judge Antonin Scalia in February 2016, the Court was divided between four liberal and four conservative judges (some more than others). Core constitutional concerns, including religious freedom, voting rights, property rights, the death penalty and gun control, were at stake depending on the appointment of Scalia's next replacement president.

But Trump did more than make the same promises as the Republican past. The Republican Presidents had recently appointed Justices Harry Blackmun, John Paul Stevens and David Souter, who had become trusted members of the liberal wing of the Court, as well as Justices Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor and Anthony M Kennedy, who had provided the key votes. defend Roe v. Wade.

During a critical point in the Republican primary career, Trump made an unprecedented commitment. Not only would he elect conservative judges but, to prove it, he published a list of the top 10, after 20 names from which he would select Supreme Court justices. Conservatives hailed the list with acclaim: Many were leaders of the conservative movement in federal and state banks across the country.

The Trump campaign happily told the press that they had received the names of the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation. No nominee had issued a restricted list of Supreme Court nominees. Many conservatives made peace with Trump because of his promise to appoint a judge "like Scalia or Clarence Thomas" who "would revoke Roe v. Wade."

In this promise, Trump has delivered. In 2017, he filled Scalia's seat with Neil Gorsuch, who had served in the federal appeals court in Denver for about a decade. Gorsuch had written a book in defense of natural law, reporting to Judge Anthony Kennedy, served in the Bush Department of Justice and, as a lower court judge, held that the Free Exercise Clause exempted Catholic nuns and companies. religious from ObamaCare's birth control mandate.

The following year, Trump elevated Kavanaugh when Kennedy retired in the summer of 2018. Kavanaugh had checked boxes similar to Gorsuch's: he, too, had worked for Kennedy, served as a high-ranking official in the Bush White House, and served with distinction in the appeals court of Washington DC

In just two years, Trump changed the trajectory of constitutional law. Before the Gorsuch and Kavanaugh appointments, conservatives and liberals fought for the fifth vote of Judge Kennedy, whose libertarian instincts led him to defend Roe v. Wade and find a constitutional right to gay marriage, but also to defend affirmative action at the university. admissions and limit religion in the public square.

While the jury is not yet on the dates, Gorsuch shows all signs of assuming a position close to that of Judge Thomas. They seem to share a healthy respect for the Founders, an interest in their thinking of natural law and a disdain for the previous Supreme Court precedent, all a recipe for a more activist review of the acts of Congress and executives.

Kavanaugh, however, may not end as far as the conservative end of the spectrum. But as a lower court judge, he followed a generally conservative approach and took originalism seriously. While Kavanaugh may have been the most moderate judge on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees, he has voted to override the agencies created in the wake of the financial crisis for violating the separation of powers.

If these predictions about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh prove to be accurate, then their appointments should provide the fourth and fifth conservative votes to undo the most liberal Supreme Court decisions. Without the need to attract a moderate fifth vote, the conservative majority can put aside incrementalism and fear of general principles that have deprived conservative decisions of much of their impact.

The Trump Court could annul abortion and same-sex marriage cases, end affirmative action in schools, allow more room for religion in the public square, expand Second Amendment rights, and generally reduce scope of federal power. On some of these issues, it is not about the policies themselves, but who decides: five judges or Congress and the states.

If Judge Ginsburg or another liberal judge were to withdraw, the White House would have an opportunity to consolidate a more conservative six-judge majority. Trump could change the arc of constitutional law for the next quarter century.

After Judge Kennedy's departure, the most liberal Republican-appointed member of the majority in court becomes Chief Justice Roberts. Roberts has disappointed conservatives, first in his two decisions defending ObamaCare from constitutional and legal challenges, and then in decisions about gay rights, immigration, and abortion.

However, the Chief Justice has taken the Court in a more conservative direction, such as restoring the limits of the federal government, in particular its powers to spend, regulate trade, and enforce racial distinctions.

If the Supreme Court fails to meet these and other long-standing conservative goals, it will only be because Chief Justice Roberts believes his role limits the political consequences of a Trump counterrevolution in court.

Only by securing another seat at Court will conservatives have a sufficient majority to curtail President Roberts' political maneuvers in favor of a Constitution of fixed original meaning.

