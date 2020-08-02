Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders exits the game after taking a big hit

Islander defender Johnny Boychuk received a late high hit from Panthers defender Mike Matheson shortly after the second period on Saturday night and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Barry Trotz did not have an immediate update on Boychuk, but he did address the penalty, which was reduced from a greater than five minutes to a less than two minutes after the referees reviewed it.

"Trust me, as I told the referees, I have complete respect for their work, because we as coaches have to do it during Phase 3 and the scrimmages," Trotz said in a Zoom call after 2- of Islanders. 1 win “When I looked at him at first, Johnny's head was down, and I thought he had hit him quite well with the blow to the head.

"They looked at it and reviewed it, I trust their judgment, I will not agree with that because of the fact that I want to protect my players." But I thought I was on the edge. "

In the subsequent power play, the islanders capitalized to go up 2-0 when Anthony Beauvillier found the back of the net at 3:39 of the second period.

"You hate to see a guy fall, and then when you get a chance to take advantage of the guy, you want to capitalize on him and the team and the momentum," said Brock Nelson, who had five team shots. "Right now, especially with all the stages we have and the free time and the return, the special teams will play a very important role."

With the possibility of not having Boychuk for Game 2 on Tuesday, the islanders turn to a deep group of defenders. The defensive pairing of veteran Andy Greene and Noah Dobson, who received high praise during training camp, were healthy scratches, as were defenders Thomas Hickey and Sebastian Aho.

The islanders now have two days to catch the ice for Game 2 of the game series.

"We are going to reevaluate, we are going to see the game, we are going to step back and look at the game a little differently than from the bench and we are going to try to dissect," Trotz said. "One or two tweaks, there are a couple of things I know we can improve on right now that we look forward to adding to our game."

There are 10 current islanders who also faced the Panthers in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

Boychuk, Josh Bailey, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck, Hickey, Nick Leddy, Matt Martin, Brock Nelson, Ryan Pulock, and Thomas Greiss were part of the Islanders team that defeated Florida in six games.