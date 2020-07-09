Johnny Depp accused of attacking Amber Heard during detox

Johnny Depp allegedly attacked Amber Heard when she withheld her medications while she was supposed to detox on her private Caribbean island, according to her defamation trial on Thursday.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star went to her island in the Bahamas in August 2014 to drop prescription drugs, with then-fiancé Heard "acting as a nurse," she told the London High Court, according to the Evening Standard.

"Suddenly he is turning again," Heard told one of his doctors, according to the report.

"Just beginning to scream, I was so angry that he pushed me and asked him to come out," he allegedly wrote.

Depp denied the attack, along with all the others alleged by his ex, insisting that he was too weak in detoxification to have been violent.

"I did not pressure Ms. Heard or attack her in any way, as she was certainly not in a position to do so," he told the court, according to the Standard.

He said his ex withheld the medications he needed, and described it as "one of the cruelest things he has ever done."

He recalled how she would ignore her plight even when she received "the heebie-jeebies" with "the tremors, the stomach cramps," the Standard said.

Depp described it as "at the lowest point of my life on the floor, sobbing like a child, and he still hasn't received my medications."

Despite her cruelty allegations, she texted Heard's mother to thank her daughter for caring for "this poor old addict," Sky News reported.

Depp is giving evidence for the third day in his defamation case against The Sun newspaper in an April 2018 article that said he was a "handcuff puncher", which he denies, and instead says that his ex-wife "sociopath "was the violent one. in their marriage

The Sun's defense is based on Heard's accusations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016.