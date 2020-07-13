Johnny Depp says he couldn't hit Amber Heard after cutting a finger

Johnny Depp told a London court Monday that he suffered a "painful" MRSA infection from cutting his finger during a cruel fight with the former Amber Heard, and insisted that he could not have struck her with the injured hand in a cast.

Depp, giving his fifth day of evidence in his libel suit against The Sun newspaper, recalled the continued pain with his nasty injury that he said came after Heard threw bottles of vodka at him.

"I flew from Australia to Los Angeles to have surgery on my finger and at that time they put a pin in the broken bone, the fractured bone, but to no avail," he told the London High Court.

"He ended up having MRSA, it's a pretty painful disease," he said.

The cast he ended up using, with a "little dinosaur" to make it "more fun," made it impossible to attack his wife the way she has claimed, she told the court.

Her attorney, David Sherborne, asked her, "With that cast on, could you have grabbed her hair with one hand and hit her repeatedly with the other?"

Depp insisted, "No sir."

The 57-year-old actor also denied attacking his wife during their July 2015 honeymoon on a train in Southeast Asia, saying that his security guard, Malcolm Connolly, was with them throughout the trip.

Depp is suing The Sun over an April 2018 article that said he was a "handcuff puncher," which he denies, and instead says that his "sociopathic" ex-wife was the violent one in his marriage.

Depp is also suing Heard for $ 50 million in the United States for allegedly defaming him in a Washington Post article on domestic abuse. That case should be heard next year.

