Johnny Depp says his ex-wife's allegations of abuse were & # 39; sick & # 39; when the defamation case begins





Depp, who arrived in London High Court wearing a face mask for the hearing on Tuesday, admitted to long-term problems with drugs and alcohol, but said the newspaper's claims that he was violent towards Heard were "completely false."

The actor is suing News Group Newspapers and Dan Wootton, the executive editor of one of his tabloids, The Sun, for defamation after the newspaper claimed in a 2018 story that Depp was an abusive husband.

Heard was also present at court; She is expected to present evidence later in the case.

Court documents show the newspaper group alleges that Depp was "controlling and verbally and physically abusive" toward Heard, "particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and / or drugs." Depp has always denied the allegations of physical abuse against his ex-wife.

Lawyers for the News Group Newspapers (NGN) told a superior court judge that their description of Depp is "completely accurate and truthful," the PA Media news agency reported. Citing evidence, including photos, audio recordings and Depp's own text messages, to be presented at the trial, lawyers for the newspaper group argued in court documents that Depp "hit his wife Amber Heard, causing him serious injuries. , and an occasion that led her to fear for her life, "reported PA. The newspaper group claims there were 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence, PA said, including what Heard describes in court documents as a "three-day hostage situation in Australia in March 2015." Depp denies all the allegations. Presenting evidence in court, Depp described the allegations that he subjected her to "torture and other abuse" as "sick" and "completely false," PA reported, claiming that Heard had physically abused him. "The claimant's position is clear: Ms. Heard's allegations are complete lies. The claimant was not violent towards Ms. Heard, it was she who was violent towards him," Depp's attorney David Sherborne said in a written summary of the actor's case, PA reported. Depp was questioned Tuesday about his relationship with alcohol and drugs. Depp told the court that he had started taking drugs "at a very young age, when it was not a particularly stable or safe home life, and there was quite a bit of displeasure at home," PA reported. Later, the actor said he had been in "an internal fight … in terms of alcohol and drugs and other numbing agents throughout my life, from the age of 11 onwards." Court documents show that Depp's former colleagues Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder are also expected to testify in the case, who say he was never violent towards them. Depp admitted Tuesday that he spends more than $ 30,000 a year on red wine during his relationship with Paradis, though he noted that not all of the wine was for him, according to PA. The actor said he "stayed sober from alcohol" for a "long time" after parting ways with Paradis. Heard and Depp, who met on the set of "The Rum Diary" in 2009, were married in 2015 and were then involved in a contentious month-long division, with misconduct charges alleged by both parties. Depp denied having abused Heard at the time and, through his representatives, claimed that Heard had fabricated the abuse. The separated couple resolved their divorce months later, issuing a statement saying that "they have agreed to resolve their divorce in private." Heard initially obtained a restraining order against Depp, but then withdrew a request to extend it. The trial in the United Kingdom is scheduled to last 15 days in court.

Lisa Respers France contributed reporting.