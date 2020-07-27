Johnny Depp's libel trial of Amber Heard claims ends with suspense

Hollywood's ugliest "hit" is coming to an end, with a cliff hanger.

Johnny Depp's explosive defamation trial is expected to hear the final arguments this week, with the Hollywood star and actress Amber Heard still accusing each other of disturbing acts of violence.

The London High Court is expected to finalize the final testimony on Monday and Tuesday in the 57-year-old actor's lawsuit against The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article calling him a "handcuff puncher."

The judge, Mister Judge Nicol, will take time to consider his decision, leaving the case on a real-life hook as to when his decision will be announced.

Despite the fact that there are no cameras inside the courtroom, lackluster testimony has rivaled any reality TV show, and has gripped celebrity watchers at a time when Hollywood is in custody due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

Along with the disturbing allegations of violence, the arguments include numerous alleged celebrity affairs, threesomes, the loss of $ 750 million, drug use by young dogs and daughters, and even excrement attacks that end the marriage.

It also featured a stellar supporting cast of A-listers: featuring Elon Musk, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Franco, Channing Tatum, Eddie Redmayne, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth and Billy-Bob Thornton, all named as stars. Depp was paranoid like his wife. was cheating with.

Depp was the first to take the position when the case was opened on July 7 to vehemently deny 14 domestic violence allegations used by The Sun's legal team to justify his "handcuff-beater" claim.

His legal team accused Heard of faking photos of bruises, and Depp called some of his detailed allegations "pedestrian fiction," accusing his former "sociopath" of the violence and trying to frame him in a "choreographed hoax".

However, he later heard that Depp threatened to kill her "many times", saying he would blame his actions on a "self-created third party" whom he called "the monster".

They included a "three-day hostage situation" during which Depp began picking up empty alcohol bottles and "throwing them like grenades" at her, Heard told the court.

It ended with Depp cutting off the tip of a finger entirely: using blood to scribble messages about his wife through mirrors in a rented house in Australia, he admitted in court, blaming his wife for the horrible injury that left him with MRSA.

The couple, who met during the auditions for 2011's "The Rum Diary," were already having volatile fights before their marriage in February 2015 on the private island of Depp in the Bahamas, the two agreed.

They even had a "terrible fight" during their honeymoon on an Eastern & Oriental Express train ride through Southeast Asia during which Heard claimed he woke up with his husband's "shirt wrapped around my neck" they told the court.

Depp vehemently denied ever hitting his ex, or any woman, but admitted that their heads may have collided once when he tried to prevent her from attacking him.

In the meantime, she heard that she admitted that she once hit the actor, but only to prevent him from pushing her sister down the stairs as she heard that she once did with former supermodel Kate Moss, she told the court.

Either way, the decline of their marriage was explained in graphic detail, with Depp admitting that they had agreed that it was "a crime scene waiting to happen."

In addition to violence, the case has also focused on Depp's fall from grace, and he details his fight against drug addiction, even calling himself a "poor old drug addict" while undergoing detoxification.

Depp even admitted to giving Lily-Rose marijuana when she was just 13 years old, claiming that she was being a "responsible parent". On another occasion, he allegedly went on 24-hour drugs with rocker Marilyn Manson after leaving Lily-Rose at school.

He also detailed how one of Heard's Yorkshire Terriers, Boo, ate an ounce of the drug in front of him, but dismissed it as an "outright falsehood" claims that he held his other dog, Pistol, out of a car window to full speed. .

The most disgusting moment came when photos of excrement left on Depp's bed were shown to the court after a fight after Heard's thirtieth birthday. The actress denied being responsible, but Depp said it was the moment when he finally decided to leave her.

It wasn't the only bodily waste involved, as Depp was also accused of trying to spell Heard's name in urine during an attack.

The only disappointment for celebrity watchers was the last-minute decision not to call Depp celebrities Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis. Instead, they each gave brilliant testimony in witness statements claiming that Depp had never been violent during his 18 years combined with him.

Regardless of the outcome of the case, many experts believe it could stop similar celebrity defamation claims that will be horrified by the graphic details that are passed down.

"I think legal action has failed in many ways," said famous journalist Sandro Monetti. Win or lose the case, I think Johnny is damaged in his career. And I don't think Amber Heard came out smelling of roses either. "

Public relations crisis expert Evan Nierman also said Depp has "not done himself any favors" with the court action.

"I'm not sure the juice is worth it," he said. "I'm not sure going through the drainer this way achieves his goal."

Still, he believes Depp could recover more easily than his ex-wife.

"People know Johnny Depp and think he's a wild man for a long time," said Nierman.

"Whereas now, our large-scale introduction of Amber Heard does not paint a particularly pretty picture.

"So I think he is actually likely to have more damage in his career than his, because he is already at the end of a great career."

