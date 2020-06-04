



Majors died early Wednesday at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to his wife, Mary Lynn.

"We make this announcement with a sad heart. John passed away this morning," said Mary Lynn Majors in a statement sent to the University of Tennessee.

Majors "spent his last hours doing something he loved: looking over his precious Tennessee River," he said.

Majors trained the State of Iowa from 1968-1972, then the University of Pittsburgh from 1973-1976, where the team won the 1973 Fiesta Bowl and the 1976 National Championship in its final season, along with running back Tony Dorsett, winner. Heisman's.

He returned to his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, from 1977 to 1992. There he won seven bowl games and three SEC championships, and was named coach of the year multiple times. "Dynamic on the field. Fierce on the sidelines. Tennessean distinguished. We mourn the loss of legendary player and coach Johnny Majors, a man who left an indelible mark on Tennessee Football," said the University of Tennessee Football. Twitter. Majors "orchestrated one of the most dramatic changes in college football history" after taking Pittsburgh from a 1-10 season before reaching a national championship four years later, Pittsburgh Football wrote "The older coaches set a standard at Pitt that all of us, coaches, student athletes, and administrators continue to be inspired by," University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement. "Johnny Majors is one of the greatest coaches of all time in college football," said Iowa State Football head coach Matt Campbell. "Johnny returned every year and it was a pleasure for our players to meet him and understand his legacy in the state of Iowa. He was one of the most important figures in the history of Iowa state soccer." Majors, who was a player at the University of Tennessee, was second in the Heisman Trophy in 1956. He then went on to coach 185 career wins. Majors returned to the University of Pittsburgh from 1993 to 1996, where his coaching career ended.









