Johnny Manziel & # 39; happy & # 39; to be away from football, there are no plans to return

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel reiterated Sunday that his soccer career is likely over.

Manziel told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that his new goal is to be happy in life, not on the soccer field.

"I finally got to a point where I try to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the soccer field," he said. “I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give them another chance, but I don't know, in terms of being a person and discovering life as a young adult, trying to achieve and solve it. outside if I've ever been in a better place than I am now.

"I can honestly say that I am happy and that I am doing the right thing to try to smile at myself every day, and that means more to me than going out and playing on a soccer field."

Manziel said his "heart" was not in playing in the NFL, and he gave everything he had while playing at Texas A&M, where he won the Heisman Trophy.

As for the critics, Manziel said he was "proud" of what he accomplished in his short professional career.

"People can call me whatever they want, but at the end of the day, I am proud of what I did," he told the Journal. "I'm proud of what I accomplished. I got better. I made my family's life better. I had a chance to play amazing college football, and it didn't work in the NFL and it's fine."

Manziel had made it clear in February that he was at peace with his NFL career and that he has now spent most of his time on the golf course in Arizona.

Manziel was a first-round pick for the Cleveland Browns and then played for the AAF Memphis Express before the league retired midway through its inaugural season. He also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.