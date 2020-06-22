Johnson & Johnson brings out skin whitening products sold in Asia, the Middle East

Johnson & Johnson is launching two product lines that were once touted as dark spot reducers that were popularly used to lighten skin, the company announced.

The pharmaceutical giant and manufacturer will no longer sell its Clean & Clear Fairness line in India and the Neutrogena Fine Fairness line in Asia and the Middle East, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Calls to remove products, brands and logos with troublesome stories and racist overtones have swept the world following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in police custody.

"Conversations in the past few weeks have highlighted that some product names or claims about our dark spot reducing products represent fairness or white as better than their own unique skin tone," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. "This was never our intention: healthy skin is beautiful skin."

The company will no longer produce or ship Clean & Clear Fairness or Neutrogena Fine Fairness creams, J&J said.

"Our website and retailer pages are now updated to remove links to purchase. For a short time, products may still appear on a limited number of store shelves as stocks run out," he explained. the spokesperson.

No product line was sold in the US. USA, added.

Last week, the Band-Aid brand, owned by Johnson & Johnson, announced it would create new bandages to match more diverse skin tones, though some social media commenters criticized the company for taking so long to do so.