Johnson & Johnson says human trials of the coronavirus vaccine advanced to July

Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest healthcare company, has suspended the start of human trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine in two months to start in July, according to multiple reports.

The New Jersey-based company has previously projected that such human trials begin in September. The earlier start date should allow J&J to participate in a massive clinical trial program planned by the US government. USA, which aims to produce an effective vaccine by the end of the year.

"Based on the strength of the preclinical data we have seen thus far and interactions with regulatory authorities, we have been able to further accelerate the clinical development of our recombinant investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S" . J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in a statement, according to CNBC.

The study will begin in the second half of July and will evaluate 1,045 healthy volunteers in the United States. USA And Belgium. It will involve people between 18 and 55 and over 65, according to the statement. The initial study will have a placebo arm to compare the results, and the researchers will analyze how safe the vaccine is and whether it causes an immune response, Business Insider reported.

J&J is one of several working on a possible vaccine to prevent COVID-19, which has infected more than 7,360,239 people worldwide and has killed at least 416,201 as of Thursday morning, according to data from Johns University. Hopkins.

The United States saw its coronavirus case total exceed the 2 million mark on Wednesday night, amid a recent spike in infections due to various factors. More than a quarter of all deaths worldwide have occurred in the United States. USA

The company signed agreements with the US government. USA Last March to increase its manufacturing capacity to produce more than a billion doses of its vaccine through 2021, according to Reuters. Such developments occurred before the vaccine has been shown to work.

A vaccine is seen as crucial to ending the coronavirus pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands, severely affected the global economy, and resulted in millions of unemployed people at levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Stoffels said last week that J&J expects to have results of its vaccine efficacy trials in the first quarter of next year. He added that the company is "working hard to bring it (that date) to the end of the year," Reuters reported.

The company started developing a vaccine in January.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Tuesday there were at least 126 COVID-19 candidate vaccines under preclinical evaluation, while 10 were currently under clinical evaluation.

Bio-tech firm Moderna is currently working on a vaccine with the National Institutes of Health and hopes to enroll about 30,000 people when phase three testing begins in July, according to CNBC.

"We could have a vaccine by the end of this calendar year or in the first months of 2021," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America," adding that it will depend on how well the process goes to identify a safe and effective candidate.

"That is what makes me feel confident that the process is really on track and that is good news," Fauci said, "again in the context of never being able to guarantee success, things are clearly going in the right direction."