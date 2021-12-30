We are so excited to announce Sweet Magnolias Season 2! Join us for all-new adventures, laughs, and romance. The series is based on Sweet Magnolias books by Sherryl Woods. Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama about three best friends and how they carry their life. The series is full of fun and jolly moments. It is a great watch to lighten the mood.

What is Sweet Magnolias about?

Sweet Magnolias is an online series about three women named Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue. These three lifelong friends who live in South Carolina form their own group called Sweet Magnolias. The show follows their lives as they navigate through their relationships with each other and the men in their lives. It has been a long time since we’ve seen them together on screen, but Season 1 left off at quite an interesting moment – will you be there for Sweet Magnolias Season 2? You really should be because it’s a fun light-hearted series to watch. The Sweet Magnolias ladies are back for another season of Southern drama! Season two is set to premiere on March 16th and we cannot wait. Dana Sue, Maddie, Helen are back in the small town of Serenity, dealing with all sorts of family drama. This season is full of new relationships, heartbreak, and friendships.

When is Sweet Magnolias coming on screens?

On July 23, 2020, the official Twitter account of Netflix announced that season 2 of Sweet Magnolia would be renewed. The second season of the series is speculated to come in February 2022.

We're going back to Serenity! SWEET MAGNOLIAS has been renewed for Season 2. Thank you for your support, enthusiasm… and questions. #whosinthecar #sweetmagnoliasS2 pic.twitter.com/eLMPASyodo — Sweet Magnolias (@SweetMagnolias) July 23, 2020

Who are in the cast of Sweet Magnolia?

The series has been developed by Sheryl J. Anderson. The Sweet Magnolias Season 2 stars:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Carson Rowland as Tyler “Ty” Townsend

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

What is the cast saying about Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Sheryl J. Anderson, the series developer says, she is “honored and humbled” to bring Sweet Magnolias to audiences. She says that it takes a village, meaning that she couldn’t have done this without her fellow partners at Sony Pictures Television Studios as well as the actors themselves who stepped up in such an amazing way with their talent and dedication. Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend) said: “I’m excited for everyone to see Season Two of Sweet Magnolias! We all worked really hard on making it great – I know you’re gonna love watching.”

Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) stated: “We’ve been waiting patiently for months now and we can finally share season two of Sweet Mags! It was exciting to revisit these characters again after almost a year’s hiatus. The writing is fresh and the stories are powerful.” Executive producer Sherryl Woods said of the show’s return, “We’re thrilled to bring back Sweet Magnolias for a second season with Sony Pictures Television Studios. We have an incredibly talented cast and crew who brought their all to this project, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what they’ve created.”

Why you should watch Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Sweet Magnolias Season is a very refreshing series dealing with love, relationships, and family. The storyline of the series deals with the problems of everyday life. Sweet Magnolias Season deals with the lives of four different women in Sweet, South Carolina. The events are such that you can resonate with yourself. The series also portrays how Dana Sue, Maddie, and Helen proves to be best friend and support and uplift each other in ups and downs. Sweet Magnolias is a must-watch if you are looking out for some cozy, and cheerful series to watch. If you’re a fan of Sweet Magnolias, make sure to mark down the date for its return! You don’t want to miss out on all the drama and of course these beautiful belles. So join us! And until then…stay tuned!