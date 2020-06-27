JoJo Siwa addresses the black-faced accusations from the latest video

Former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa has addressed allegations that one of his dancers turned black in a recent video.

"I would like to address the music video we shot for" NONSTOP "in February," the 17-year-old "Dance Moms" star posted on her social media accounts. "We're talking about kids dressed up as circus animals! No one in my video has a black face. It's horrible that someone's mind even goes there. Kids dress up in animal costumes, have their faces painted to look like animals, acting as the part ”

Siwa released the video on June 19, and the allegations gained strength. on social media to deserve Siwa's reply a week later. The dancer in question, identified as 12-year-old Lilliana Ketchman, is wearing brown makeup on her face as part of what appears to be a jumpsuit costume, but, as Siwa says, it's framed in the larger context of a circus. adjustment.

Apparently, Siwa had decided to block users and delete comments on Instagram during the week that he intervened because of the vitriol he was facing, which further infuriated some users, explaining: "People were sending me really horrible and unpleasant messages about my appearance, my sexuality and my content. " and generally just being hateful. "

"I didn't do anything that needed an apology" she wrote on Twitter on Friday In the evening after posting his statement, "this is me clearing things up."