Jojo Siwa is apparently a fan of girl Lisa

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 days, viewers learned that Jojo Siwa was apparently a fan of the antics of the girl Lisa and her baby out of this world.

Jojo Siwa is apparently a fan of 90 day fianceit's the girl Lisa. Siwa just appeared in The masked singer And now you're watching the last season of the TLC show.

Girl Lisa is not popular with viewers due to outrageous behavior towards her fiancé Usman. She has been called for intimidating her Nigerian prince and anyone on social media who disagrees with her. She uses nasty language to silence anyone who confronts her. He even admitted that he called Usman the N-word, prompting fans to request his removal from the show. One's mother claims that her "husband" forgave her and was confused about why the enemies could not drop the subject.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Happy Ever After: Who Is Colt & # 39; s New Girlfriend?

But for every villain, there are followers and Baby Girl Lisa has found a fan in Siwa. the Dancing moms The star may be known for her ponytail show, but now she's the team, Lisa. According to the girl Lisa, the sweet YouTuber had privately sent DM asking if Lisa would wish her mother a happy Mother's Day. While talking on the Domenick Nati Show, TLC's personality opened up about their interaction.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghZakvsiWNo (/ embed)

The girl Lisa claimed that she had no idea who Siwa was as she did not watch television as often. Viewers found this proclamation difficult to digest, as Lisa seems to know someone with a little bit of fame. Lisa told how Siwa was the sweetest girl and was "excited" when the TLC star accepted his request. Lisa said she was very surprised to have so many followers, let alone other reality stars who enjoyed watching her and her story. The Pennsylvania local even joked that she was the only star.

Many TLC viewers are fully convinced that fame has risen to Lisa's mind as she has begun to act far more important than she really is. Lisa also said she will come out with a clothing line called the Soljaboy Nation. The reality star has been participating in Cameos, where fans pay a fee to get a video of his favorite star. He has even made one for the super fan, Chrissy Teigen. Most TLC fans still don't support Lisa continuing to air her story on the show. Many wanted the disclosure banned, only his co-star Geoffrey Paschel.

Next: All roads The 90-day fiancé has made Americans look horrible

90 days promised before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: Domenick Nati

RHOBH Teddi is fed up with Dorit's constant insults