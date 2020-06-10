Jon Huntsman Announces Coronavirus Amidst Utah Government Campaign







"After a second try, the test results came back positive for Covid-19," the Utah Republican wrote on Twitter. "I have been experiencing classic symptoms … like many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Although temporarily isolated, we have never had more energy in this important race for the governor. The work continues!"

Huntsman previously tested negative for the deadly virus, just to get a call telling him that he received incorrect results due to a faulty sample, says Huntsman. After taking the test again, she tested positive. Huntsman says his family was also examined.

The former Republican presidential candidate faces fierce competition in the primary elections to be held on June 30. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Huntsman is surveying side-by-side with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox in the crowded four-person Republican camp.

Huntsman said six people in his campaign office have now tested positive for the virus.

"We are working remotely, we have not missed a beat. And we are not going to miss a beat. We will just keep it up," Huntsman told CNN. "My focus will be to be healthy and, as always, to make sure we have the best economic plan to get us out of this Covid hole." In a video message, Huntsman did not say if he himself would stop campaigning because of his diagnosis, but said he will "stay in touch" regarding his situation. Huntsman submitted his resignation as United States Ambassador to Russia to President Donald Trump in August and subsequently moved to his home state and announced his attempt to return to the Governor's mansion in Salt Lake City. Huntsman has been twice elected governor, but stepped aside in 2009 to serve under President Barack Obama as the U.S. ambassador to China until 2011. Huntsman also served as the United States Ambassador to Singapore under the presidency of George H.W. Bush from 1992 to 1993 and ran for president in 2012 before joining the Trump administration. Huntsman's campaign did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. Huntsman has made it clear that he would support Trump as governor of Utah, saying "I think it is really important to have a governor who supports President Trump," according to the Daily Herald. This story has been updated to include comments from Huntsman.





