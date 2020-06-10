Jon Huntsman Announces Coronavirus Amidst Utah Government Campaign

"After a second try, the test results came back positive for Covid-19," the Utah Republican wrote on Twitter. "I have been experiencing classic symptoms … like many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Although temporarily isolated, we have never had more energy in this important race for the governor. The work continues!"
Huntsman said six people in his campaign office have now tested positive for the virus.
"We are working remotely, we have not missed a beat. And we are not going to miss a beat. We will just keep it up," Huntsman told CNN. "My focus will be to be healthy and, as always, to make sure we have the best economic plan to get us out of this Covid hole."
In a video message, Huntsman did not say if he himself would stop campaigning because of his diagnosis, but said he will "stay in touch" regarding his situation.
Huntsman also served as the United States Ambassador to Singapore under the presidency of George H.W. Bush from 1992 to 1993 and ran for president in 2012 before joining the Trump administration.
This story has been updated to include comments from Huntsman.