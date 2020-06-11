Jon Ossoff has a strong lead in the Georgia Democratic Senate primary

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Ossoff said there were still hundreds of thousands of ballots pending, calling the state's Election Day "shame," "outrage," and "affront to our constitutional principles."

Ossoff said that while there is "everyone's fault" among officials for his "complete failure," he was "particularly upset" because Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "refused to take any personal responsibility for a debacle that was evident to anyone watching. " "

"The head of elections in this state clearly failed the people of Georgia yesterday in their most sacred and essential duty," added Ossoff.

In a statement Wednesday night, Raffensperger blamed county officials, but said he will work with them to ensure they are properly trained.

"As Secretary of State, I will continue to work with our county boards and directors of elections to train them to properly deliver, install, and maintain our voting system. It is clear that some counties continue to fail. It is the responsibility of the counties to deliver and install equipment properly. It is the responsibility of the counties to adequately train their poll workers. "

Raffensperger also said he is working with the state General Assembly "to help give the state greater authority to intervene directly and demand changes in administration, as well as asking counties themselves to pay for corrective action." He added that "law enforcement officers in his office will carry out a full and thorough investigation of what happened in Fulton County, including not only what happened yesterday, but also any mishandled voter ballot requests. "

State officials began investigations into a new system that cost more than $ 100 million before the polls even closed Tuesday, unsolved by reports of lines and machines that lasted for hours and were misused, missing, or malfunctioning. County and state officials blamed each other for the debacle.

As of Wednesday night, Ossoff is ahead with 50.5% of the vote, which continues to leak while continuing to count in Georgia. That would be enough to avoid a second-round race in August if the lead is maintained once all the votes are counted. His two closest opponents are Teresa Tomlinson, the former mayor of Columbus, and Sarah Riggs Amico, the 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor and CEO of a trucking company. The winner will finally face Republican Senator David Perdue in November.

Tomlinson said Wednesday that Ossoff had not received the majority of the vote and that the election would become a runoff between her and him.

"Georgia voters know that we need a strong candidate to stand up to David Perdue and, although Jon is universally known, most voters have rejected him again," Tomlinson said in a statement. "Now that it's a two-person race, we hope that voters will learn more about my record as a successful two-term Mayor and Director of Public Safety who won the election and governed and governed well."

Amico replied that "claiming victory" now offends those who have not yet cast their vote or struggled to do so.

"Any candidate claiming victory based on partial results is dishonoring the voices of hundreds of thousands of voters who, in good faith, turned in absentee ballots or stood in long lines late at night in the rain to do hear their voices, "Amico said. he said in a statement. "Dismissing or ignoring the valid ballots of these voters is a bold affront to the entire voting rights movement and takes a page straight from the Republican-backed voter suppression playbook like (Gov.) Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger."

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years. But Democrats are hopeful that they will now elect two in 2020, spurred by growth in the Atlanta suburbs and voter expansion efforts led by former House of Representatives state minority leader and candidate for governor. 2018 Stacey Abrams. Polls show that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, are side by side in the state.

Perdue has acknowledged that Peach State is at stake and has been closely linked with Trump in his first term as senator, touting the federal government's response to the health care and economic crises.

Ossoff, the CEO of a documentary production company, lost his first campaign in 2017, which was the most expensive House career ever. But again, he has raised the most money among Democratic candidates and has the high-profile endorsement of Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights icon. In primary, Ossoff emphasized his more progressive positions in criminal justice while attacking Perdue for trading in stocks during the pandemic. Perdue responded by noting that his advisers carried out the transactions and that they will no longer trade in individual companies.

The primary election raised fears about what's to come in November. While typically less than 40,000 people vote by absentee vote in Georgia, more than 810,000 people in the state voted by mail before Election Day due to Raffensperger's efforts to expand voting during the coronavirus pandemic. However, many more struggled to vote absentee.

Raffensperger said Tuesday that the situation in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which encompass Atlanta and some of its suburbs, was "unacceptable" and opened an investigation. He said "obviously" there would be a "learning curve" with the new system, but that other counties "were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."

Michael Thurmond, the DeKalb County CEO, responded that Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, should launch an investigation into what happened, saying it was "Raffensperger's responsibility" to train, prepare and equip election personnel across the state to ensure a fair and equal access to the ballot boxes. "

Voting rights activists criticized the state's efforts to fulfill its citizens' voting rights. "The Georgia elections held today were a massive failure," said Andrea Young, executive director of the state ACLU.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, executive director of Fair Fight Action, criticized Raffensperger for long lines and tweeted that "machines malfunctioned", "inadequate resources and training for election officials, issues of provisional ballots, inadequate back-up ballots and more "were" predictable "and" preventable ".

Gabriel Sterling, a senior official at the Georgia Secretary of State's office, said Tuesday that while the team was delivered late and in the wrong places, the team itself performed well.

"We have reports that poll workers don't understand the setup or how to operate the voting equipment," he said. "While these are unfortunate, they are not team issues, but a function of counties involved in poor planning, limited training, and leadership failures. More than 2,000 precincts operate normally throughout the state of Georgia."

His tone sharpened after Thurmond's statement attacking the Secretary of State. Sterling replied that the county CEO "does not seem to know that training poll workers and equipping polling places is a responsibility that Georgia law places directly on the county."

This fall, Democrats will also attempt to defeat Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed late last year after Senator Johnny Isakson announced his resignation. That election will be decided by an unusual format, in which all the candidates will be on the same ballot in November. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two finishers will advance to a second round in January.

Loeffler's stock transactions during the coronavirus pandemic have been thoroughly scrutinized, but the Justice Department closed her investigation and she alleged the waiver.

Still, he faces a strong challenge from Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who helped lead Trump's defense during his impeachment in the House of Representatives, and Democrats, including the Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Matt Lieberman. , a businessman. and son of former senator Joe Lieberman.

Tuesday's election day disaster raised concerns about what's to come this fall, when turnout is expected to be even higher. "Let's all work, let's wait and pray that this is not a preview of November," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted.