Jon Ossoff wins the Georgia Senate primary, to face Perdue in November

Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a defeat in the 2017 special election for a seat in the United States House, defeated a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a place against Republican Senator David Perdue in November.

Ossoff received about 50.5 percent of the vote, based on the votes counted through Wednesday night. He had maintained a consistent lead in public polls and fundraising despite significant competition from former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2018 Deputy Governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico.

Ossoff's victory allows him to avoid a potentially damaging second round primary that had been seen as probable and sets up a showdown with Perdue as Republicans seek to hold the majority of the White House and Senate.

Tuesday's election was fraught with problems that, combined with a massive influx of paper ballots mailed in due to the coronavirus, delayed the final results.

Lack of poll workers, problems with new voting equipment, coronavirus restrictions, and high turnout contributed to long lines, with 20 of Georgia's 159 counties having to extend voting hours by at least one precinct .

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot requests to 6.9 million registered voters active in Georgia, and more than 1 million ballots had been received as of Monday, Raffensperger spokesman Walter Jones said Wednesday. It is a huge increase in the number of ballots that counties have traditionally had to process in past elections.

Ossoff entered the race in September with the endorsement of Civil Rights icon Representative John Lewis, as well as a name recognition incorporated for his much-publicized special-election loss to Republican Karen Handel for a seat in the House of Representatives. from the USA USA In the Atlanta area in 2017, he has made fighting inequality and corruption a central part of his message.

Ossoff's opponents often pointed to her lack of experience in elected office, and Tomlinson proclaimed that she was "the only one in this race who had won an election and ruled." But those attacks seemed to have little effect.

Meanwhile, changes in the campaign that the coronavirus pandemic required, including moving away from in-person events in favor of online engagement, seemed to influence the strengths of Ossoff's media campaign.

The election had previously been postponed and campaigns were forced online due to the coronavirus. The last days of the race also saw widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Criticism of President Donald Trump's response on both fronts has added fuel to Democrats' ambitions to win in Georgia, where the party is increasingly winning despite Republicans still dominating in state elections.

Perdue, a close ally of Trump seeking a second term in November, did not attract primary opposition from the Republican Party. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is also defending the seat she was recently appointed to in a separate race that will not be leaked by the primaries.

Ossoff's campaign targeted Perdue directly, with an emphasis on social justice issues and differences in health care policy, while relying heavily on Lewis's endorsement of television and digital campaign ads.