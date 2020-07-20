Jon Rahm wins the hectic Memorial to claim PGA Tour No. 1 ranking

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jon Rahm knew this would be a difficult day.

It may not be that difficult.

Winning is always difficult.

Winning on a golf course that was created to repel good shots in treacherous conditions that resembled a major championship can be a terrifying proposition.

Knowing a victory would lift him to No. 1 on the world ranking at the tender age of 25 adds immense pressure.

And knowing that the only other player from his home country to have reached No. 1 in the world is his mentor, Seve Ballesteros, adds a bit of excitement to the equation.

As expected, it was not an easy day for Rahm, but when he finished, he emerged not only as a champion of the Memorial Tournament, but also as the world number 1.

Rahm shot a final round of 3 out of 75 to finish 9 under par and win the Memorial Tournament, retaining Ryan Palmer, who finished 6 under.

Rahm started the final round with a four-shot lead and, when he turned around, the lead was eight shots.

And even then, his day was not easy.

Bogeyed the 10th hole and the lead was seven shots.

Then, after throwing his tee shot into the water at No. 11, Rahm took a double bogey and the lead was down to four shots, half of what he was minutes before.

Rahm then made a sloppy bogey at No. 14, a short par-4 that he should devour, and now his lead was down to three shots, where he would remain through the 15th hole.

Justin Thomas had a three-shot, three-hole lead to play a week ago on Sunday in the final round of the Workday Charity Open, which was also played at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, and lost to Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

So it didn't seem to be over … until the 16th par-3 hole, where Rahm stepped in for birdie to extend the lead to four again.

Considering the circumstances, it was the best chance of Rahm's career: a fight that his idol, the late Ballesteros, would have loved as he was the best fighter in the history of the game.

Rahm let out a massive fist and screamed. When he passed his friend and playmate Palmer, he gave Rahm a minimum of five.

"It was exactly what I needed," said Rahm. “This golf course is not a piece of cake in the best conditions and we knew it was going to be brutally penalizing on Sunday. I made one of the best short game shots I've ever had. That was incredible. It was exactly what I needed. "

At the time, it appeared to be a birdie chip-in and a four-shot lead.

But wait, there would be more stress. Television cameras caught Rahm moving his ball very slightly rough with his wedge when he placed it behind the ball before cutting it.

As the players played unaware of the situation, PGA Tour rule officials recorded the video tape to determine if a penalty should be assessed.

Fortunately for Rahm, Palmer bogeyed 17 to drop five shots behind. So when Rahm received a two-shot penalty when he signed his scorecard, it didn't affect the result.

Instead of winning by five shots as it seemed when he and Palmer finished at number 18, he won by three shots.

Rahm said later, he had no idea that he moved his ball before the chip.

"Not at all," he said. "I didn't see or feel anything. If I had seen something, I would have said it. If it did (move), if it's a penalty, it still doesn't remove anything from the shot. It won't take anything away from today. "

Rahm bested Rory McIlroy for the No. 1 spot, which he had held since February 9.

When it was over, Rahm was greeted at No. 18 by tournament host Jack Nicklaus, who punched him instead of the traditional handshake.

"I'm just trying to be like you," Rahm said to Nicklaus.

The Memorial was not only Rahm's fourth victory in the PGA Tour career, it was the largest.

He won the Farmers Insurance Open 2017, the CareerBuilder Challenge 2018, and joined Palmer to win the 2019 Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

"Jon Rahm is a remarkable talent, and you're looking at it," said Phil Mickelson. "He drives it long, he drives it straight, good iron game, good wedge player, great putter. He just doesn't have a weakness. "