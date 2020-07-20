Jon Rahm's wild day ends with Memorial win and No. 1 ranking

Jon Rahm won the Memorial to join Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach number 1 in the world, a victory that finally ended with a magical shot that would have made his idol proud.

Rahm built an eight-shot lead on the turn, only to see that he narrowed down to three shots with three holes to play Sunday at a Muirfield Village field playing the toughest in 42 years.

Troubled behind the green at par 3 16, with Ryan Palmer facing a 12-foot putt birdie from the edge, Rahm hit a deep grass flop shot that went perfectly. He landed on the fringe, ran to the hole, and dropped down the little bird when the fiery Spaniard let out a fierce fist.

Palmer took the ghost on the 17th and began the coronation.

The only problem was the score. The repetition of Rahm's chip seemed to show that the ball moved very slightly as he placed his wedge behind it. PGA Tour officials reviewed him and gave him a two-shot penalty. It did not affect the result.

Rahm was surprised when he was mentioned after he finished and said that he did not realize something was wrong.

"It doesn't take anything from the shot," he said. "It won't take anything away from today."

Rahm closed 3-for-75 for a three-shot victory over Palmer, the highest final round for a Memorial winner since Roger Maltbie shot 76 in the inaugural year in 1976.

The victory was the tenth of Rahm's career, the fourth on the PGA Tour, and he beats Rory McIlroy in the world ranking by winning against the strongest field of the year. He is the 24th player to be number 1. Ballesteros spent a total of 61 weeks on top from 1986 to 1989.

It was also the strongest test, as the rough was not cut and the greens were allowed to bake because they were being replaced. The fifth green was already stripped since the leaders were in the last nine.

Only five players broke the pair, the fewest for a final round since the Memorial began in 1976. The average score of 75,932 was the highest for the final round as it was 75,972 in 1978.

Rahm seemed to be playing a different course. He played bogey in the first nine games with birdies in the two par 5. That left him eight free throws on his way to No. 1.

And then he bogey on the 10th. Not a problem.

He pulled his tee shot into a stream on the 11th par 5, and that was a bigger problem depending on how hard he hit the club on the ground in a fit of anger. Double bogey. Palmer birdied on the 12th, and then Rahm made another bogey from the bunker on the 14th.

Only then, the advantage was three shots.

Just a week ago at Muirfield Village for the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas had a three-shot lead with three holes to play and ended up losing in a tiebreaker to Collin Morikawa.

Rahm just wanted his tee shot on 16 to stay dry, though tough was not a great option with how fast the greens ran. The chip was similar, but from a different angle, to that of Tiger Woods who stepped in from behind the 16th green when he won the Memorial for the fifth time in 2012.

Woods, in his first competition since February 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shot 76 and tied for 40th.

"Difficult and difficult conditions to start my first week back, Thursday and Sunday," said Woods. "But it was good to have the feeling and the flow of competing again."

Matthew Fitzpatrick had a 68 for the low score on the last day to finish third.

The consolation prize went to Palmer (74) and Mackenzie Hughes (72), who earned places at the US Open at Winged Foot in September as the top two top 10 players who were not yet eligible.

Henrik Norlander could have taken last place with a par on the 18th, but he missed the fairway well to the right, was unable to reach the green and bogeyed. Norlander and Hughes tied at 3 under 285, but the place went to Hughes because he had the best world ranking.

That ranking now begins with Rahm, who just five years ago was at the Memorial to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award as the best college player in the nation.

On Sunday Nicklaus was there to greet him, with a fist bump, behind green number 18.

Nicklaus revealed earlier Sunday that he and his wife Barbara tested positive for the coronavirus in March, and have since tested positive for the antibodies. Nicklaus favors a handshake, although he said he would leave that up to the winner.

As for the shot behind the 16? Nicklaus was impressed. Just like Rahm.

"I still can't believe it, I'm not going to lie," said Rahm.

