Jon Stewart admits that Biden was not his best option, mocks "Uncle Joe shtick", but says he will support him

Jon Stewart admitted that Joe Biden was not his first choice, and that he does not care about his "Uncle Joe," but that he will back him against President Trump in November because the country needs a "leader of humility."

"Biden was not my boy. He wasn't even in the top four, he was more of a Sanders-Warren, "Stewart said Wednesday night on" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "

Stewart said Trump is "primarily concerned with credit and praise" and suggested that Biden's catchphrase should simply be: "Enough is enough."

“He is not my boy, but to have seen him on your show, and to have spoken to him on other occasions and to have seen him in other situations. I'm not crazy about Uncle Joe's character … Uncle Joe, "I shot down Corn Pop, how's it going?" Finesse, I don't like that trick, "said Stewart." All those kinds of things seem ridiculous to me, but I feel like that's not the core of who that guy really is. "

“We are a country in terrible anguish at the moment. It hurts us, American exceptionalism … the blindfold is off and we see ourselves as who we really are, that American exceptionalism is not like a title that you carry as if you were Miss America in 1937 and you will always be Miss America. It takes effort and work to maintain it, ”said Stewart. "It takes effort and work to maintain … it will erode and lose it. We are seeing that erosion. "

Stewart said Americans are "fearful, angry" and "sore."

“When I see Biden beyond the obstacle, I see a guy who knows what loss is. Who knows the pain. And I think that kind of grief humbles you, "said Stewart. "There is a humility in the randomness of the tragedy that causes care that cannot be falsified. And it cannot be invented. What I think at the moment, what this country needs is a leader of humility."

Stewart then suggested that Biden could be the "man of the moment" to defeat President Trump.

"Trump doesn't have that team. He just doesn't. He still has the mentality that COVID was created to stop him from a second term," Stewart said. "I'm not just making a negative case for Biden, it's not just, 'Well, we have to get rid of that damn boy', I actually think that something in his life experience can benefit this country in a moment who desperately needs it. "