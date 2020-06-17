Jon Stewart Says Police Brutality Is Society's Blame, Criticizes Donald Trump's "Malevolent" Response

Jon Stewart spoke about ongoing protests against police brutality, as well as Donald Trump's handling of the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic in a long new interview.

The former "Daily Show" presenter spoke to The New York Times Magazine to promote his upcoming movie "Irresistible," which focuses on a Democratic strategist helping a man from a small conservative town win his mayoral election. The extensive interview touched on the news of the day, prompting the comedian to note that he believes the problem with the police in the United States has to do with broader social issues.

"I would like to say that I am surprised by what happened to him, but I am not," he said of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which sparked continued protests across the country. "This is a cycle, and I think, somehow, the problem is that we are addressing the wrong problem. We continue to do this about the police, how to do it. How can they monitor? Is it sensitivity training and de-escalation and Community policing? All of that can lead to a less egregious relationship between police and people of color. But the how is not as important as the why, which we never addressed. The police are a reflection of a society. They are not an alien organization. dishonest who came to torment the black community. "

He continued: "They are enforcing segregation. Segregation has legally ended, but it never ended. The police are, in some ways, a border patrol, and they patrol the border between the two Americas. We have that so the rest of us don't have have to deal with it. So this situation breaks out, and we express our shock and outrage. But if we don't address the anguish of a people, the pain of being a people who built this country through forced labor: people say, "I'm tired that it's all due to race. "Well, imagine how exhausting (expletive) it is to experience that."

Stewart went on to point out that police brutality is a symptom of that greatest schism in American society. However, he explained that the problem can be solved without demonizing the police.

"There will always be consequences of authority. When you give someone a badge and a gun, that will create their own problems, and there is no doubt that those problems can be addressed with greater responsibility, "he said." It may be true that you can appreciate and admire the contribution and sacrifice that It takes to be a law enforcement officer or an emergency medical worker in this country and still feel that there must be standards and accountability. Both can be true. But I still believe that the root of this problem is the society we have created that contains this schism, and we do not solve it because we have outsourced our responsibility to the police. "

The 57-year-old comedian also spoke about protests taking place across the country, as well as the public's reaction to them. He noted that every advance toward equality "has come with bloodshed." He explained that those who are willing to work for equality can generate change. However, he notes that too many people are unwilling to do that job.

"There is always a feeling that black people get something, when it is the lack of being able to live up to the defining words of the country's birth that is the problem." There's a lack of recognition of the difference in our system, "he said." Chris Rock used to do a lot: ‘No white person wants to change places with a black person. They don't even want to exchange places with me, and I'm rich." It is true. There is no white person who wants to be treated as even a successful black person in this country. And if we don't address the why of that treatment, the how is just a showcase. "

Later in the interview, Stewart addressed the president's response to the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. He rebuked Trump for not living up to this historic occasion, arguing that he is simply playing his usual politics.

"You would have thought that someone would have mentioned to Trump the idea of ​​achieving greatness. Instead, it's: "Why didn't I tweet that Joe Scarborough killed people? Would he be good in a pandemic?" I suppose his behavior is understandable, why is he going to run, his record? He's just going to pick up the scabs. "

He later added about Trump: "He is a man who has suffered no consequences. His is a recklessness born of experience. He is like a malevolent Mr. Magoo. He always knows that the I-beam is going to move down and the building is It is going to collapse, but who cares, because it will come out unscathed. That is what he has learned. "